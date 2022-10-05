Valmet Automotive reached the milestone of 1 million produced battery packs

Valmet Automotive has completed and delivered one million battery packs to automotive customers in less than three years

Valmet Automotive has completed and delivered one million battery packs to automotive customers in less than three years. The company continues expanding its battery production capacities both in Finland and Germany.

Valmet Automotive is a leading player in the European market for outsourced production of battery systems. In 2021, the company’s battery pack production was 400,000 units, and the total cumulative volume has now surpassed the one million mark. Major customers for battery systems include Mercedes-Benz and Volvo Cars.

Today´s powerhouse of Valmet Automotive’s battery production is the plant in Salo, Finland. The Uusikaupunki battery plant, under one roof with the car plant, started production in 2021. Additionally, a third battery plant in Kirchardt, Germany, is currently ramping up production.

Valmet Automotive’s expansion in battery business is also visible in the scope of battery systems it delivers, ranging from 48V to high-voltage battery systems, and in the versatility of provided services, including battery concepts, development, prototyping, testing/validation and series production.

Valmet Automotive has also developed and introduced the Modular Power Pack. This system copes with a variety of power applications for off-highway vehicles such as agriculture, construction, mining and forestry, as recently showcased in Ponsse’s EV1 electric forest machine technology concept. It also serves the truck & bus industry and industrial electrification applications.

– Producing one million batteries for prestigious automotive OEMs is an achievement we must be proud of. According to our strategy, we will continue to expand the battery business to serve our current customers but also to develop new products, industries and customers, says Jyrki Nurmi, Senior Vice President, EV Systems.

The expansion of battery-related business is linked to Valmet Automotive’s sustainability targets, including CO 2 neutrality, personnel work satisfaction, and reducing waste and increasing its re-use and recycling-rate. Valmet Automotive Group is CO 2 neutral in all its operations and is providing an important contribution to the development of electromobility and climate protection.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive