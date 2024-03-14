Valmet Automotive raised battery production to a new record in 2023

Valmet Automotive produced a total of 800,000 battery systems in 2023, marking the new production record for the company

Valmet Automotive produced a total of 800,000 battery systems in 2023, marking the new production record for the company. In total, the company has already produced more than 2 million battery systems since entering the battery business in 2018, and with the record volume, the EVS business line’s gross sales exceeded EUR 1 billion for the first time.

The speed of Valmet Automotive’s growth in battery business is showcased by the fact that the previous record was 650,000 systems, set in 2022. The company has invested significantly in the battery operations and has today 11 production lines with high volume production capacity for battery systems at 3 production sites in Salo and Uusikaupunki, Finland and Kirchardt, Germany.

The expansion of battery-related operations is also reflected in the sales of the EVS business line, which is responsible for the company’s battery business. In 2023, its gross sales, including both net sales and sales of customer-directed materials and parts, amounted to more than EUR 1 billion, making EVS Valmet Automotive’s largest business line.

Valmet Automotive has consistently developed its battery business. As we have increased our overall production volume, we have raised the share of high-voltage batteries and intensified marketing of our own Modular Power Pack battery system, especially for the off-highway sector, says Jyrki Nurmi, SVP, EVS business line.

In 2023, Valmet Automotive started the series production of its Modular Power Pack battery system. As a system supplier, the company has delivered its own battery systems for several companies from off-highway industries, while as a contract manufacturer, Valmet Automotive’s battery systems customers include for example Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz.

Valmet Automotive has become one of Europe’s leading suppliers of battery systems. In addition to contract manufacturing, Valmet Automotive has strengthened its role as a system supplier and offers a wide range of services covering the entire value chain of battery systems, including system design and testing.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive