Valeo’s best-in-class LiDAR technology receives two new awards

Valeo’s LiDAR technology has received the SAFETYBEST Award 2023 during the AUTOBEST Gala on May 11, 2023 and the ICA Summit Award 2023 in the category ‘Automotive Sensor Hardware Solution of the Year’ on May 15, 2023. Valeo is the first tier-one company to receive the SAFETYBEST Award which demonstrates the increasing role of suppliers in driving innovation in the automotive industry. These two awards for the LiDAR confirm Valeo’s technological leadership and come after the Pace Award in 2018 and the Frost & Sullivan market leadership Award in 2022.

Valeo’s capability to deliver on its promises is also recognised by our clients around the world. We have announced in March 2023 orders over the past 18 months worth more than 1 billion euros for SCALA 3, the latest generation LiDAR. Valeo, the global leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), was the first, and remains the leading company in the production of automotive LiDAR sensors and perception software on an industrial scale for level 3 autonomous driving.

Clément Nouvel, Valeo CTO LiDAR explains “Valeo’s LiDAR technology is the result of more than 10 years of development and has been in production for more than 5 years. It is already in use on vehicles around the world and contributes to the safety of road users as well as to the development of automated mobility. We are proud to receive these new awards that acknowledge our commitment to deliver the best technologies to our customers and contribute to greener and safer mobility around the world.“

Valeo SCALA 1 and 2 made conditional autonomous driving in traffic jams a reality. SCALA 3 dramatically increased the domain of operation – and therefore the customer value – of private vehicles thanks to a wider scope of use and higher speed support. Valeo is also positioned as a leader in robotaxis equipment as SCALA 3 enables our clients to make robotaxis a reality at scale, using a proven, best-in-class technology in mass production.

In addition to its hardware capabilities, SCALA 3 comes with a suite of software modules, including perception and artificial intelligence based algorithms. Its LiDAR functions guarantee unparalleled safety and reliability through blockage detection, rain & spray detection, online calibration or misalignment detection. It can identify objects – such as a tire – left on an unlit black asphalt road more than 150 meters ahead that neither the driver, cameras nor radars can reliably detect. It finally identifies, classifies and tracks objects, giving the car fusion system the full 3D mapping around the car, and finally making autonomous driving possible. These software modules can easily be embedded on major SoC platforms and run on dedicated ECUs or domain controllers.

