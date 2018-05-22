Valeo at Viva Technology: Innovations, challenges and job opportunities in the fields of electric, autonomous and connected vehicles

For the third year running, Valeo is taking part in the Viva Technology conference, from May 24 to 26, at Paris Expo, France.

The Group is showing its latest innovations and hosting some 40 start-ups at its Lab to compete in challenges in the fields of electric, autonomous and connected vehicles.

Innovation driving the mobility revolutions

Viva Technology will give Valeo the chance to unveil several of the innovations driving the three revolutions that are currently redefining the car as we know it, namely vehicle electrification, the autonomous and connected vehicle, and digital mobility:

The first rechargeable hybrid running at low voltage (48V), making its world premiere at Viva Technology. Much more economical than a high-voltage system, the new solution, mounted on a 5-seater vehicle, makes it possible to drive in all-electric mode over 30 kilometers, the internal combustion engine taking over for longer trips (demonstrator presented at the Viva Tech Mobility Park).

The Valeo Smart Cocoon , a system offering a localized thermal comfort bubble adapted to each passenger according to their body type, the way they are dressed and their heart rate (demonstrator presented at the Valeo Lab).

, a system offering a localized thermal comfort bubble adapted to each passenger according to their body type, the way they are dressed and their heart rate (demonstrator presented at the Valeo Lab). Valeo Park4U Home ® , which allows the vehicle to learn to park on its own, without the driver needing to stay nearby to supervise/monitor the maneuver (demonstrator presented at the Viva Tech Mobility Park).

, which allows the vehicle to learn to park on its own, without the driver needing to stay nearby to supervise/monitor the maneuver (demonstrator presented at the Viva Tech Mobility Park). Valeo XtraVue, which allows the driver to see what is happening on the road, right through the vehicle in front, thanks to a vehicle-to-vehicle communication system. With enhanced visibility and fuller information, users can anticipate coming obstacles and situations, allowing them to overtake other vehicles safely (demonstrator presented at the Viva Tech Mobility Park).

More than 40 start-ups at the Valeo Lab

The Group will be hosting some 40 start-ups from around the world at its “Automotive Tech” Lab, with four challenges on the agenda: “The electric vehicle revolution”, “The autonomous vehicle revolution”, “The digital mobility revolution” and “Well-being at work”. The start-ups’ projects will be evaluated by a panel of Valeo experts and venture capital fund representatives, based on their relevance, their ability to meet needs, their innovative nature and their market potential.

Valeo, meeting tomorrow’s talent

Valeo is planning to hire some 20,000 new employees in 2018, including 1,400 in France, and Viva Technology will provide an opportunity to greet and interact with tomorrow’s talent, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence, data science, robotics and software, where the Group’s needs are growing.

For more information: https://www.valeo.com/en/viva-technology-2018/

Valeo’s schedule at Viva Technology

Thursday, May 24

9:30 am – 11:00 am: Pitches by start-ups taking part in the “Electric vehicle revolution” challenge

11:30 am – 12:00 noon: Keynote address on the electrification revolution

Michel Forissier, Vice-President, R&D, Valeo Powertrain Systems Business Group

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm: Round table on open innovation and relations with start-ups

Guillaume Devauchelle, Vice-President, Innovation, Valeo

Georges de Pelsemaeker, Vice-President, Health & Well-being, Valeo Thermal Systems Business Group

Isaac Litman, CEO of the start-up Neteera

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Creativity session with Valeo’s Car Lab

Virtual reality as a new tool for exploring the technologies of the future

4:30 pm – 5.00 pm: Talk by Jacques Aschenbroich, CEO of Valeo, at the CEO Forum

Electrification, autonomous vehicles and digital mobility: the three automotive industry revolutions

5:00 pm: Presentation of the “Electric vehicle revolution” challenge award

Friday, May 25

9:30 am – 11:00 am: Pitches by start-ups taking part in the “Autonomous vehicle revolution” challenge

11:30 am – 12:00 noon: Round table on what artificial intelligence can bring to the automotive industry

Vanessa Picron, Vice-President, Research and Innovation for autonomous vehicles at Valeo

Patrick Pérez, Scientific Director of Valeo.ai, Valeo’s artificial intelligence center

Nikita Puz, from the start-up CloudMade

2:00 pm – 2:30 pm: Round table on digital mobility

Geoffrey Bouquot, Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and External Relations at Valeo

Paulin Dementhon, founder and CEO of Drivy

David Kownator, Deputy CEO of Indigo, in charge of Strategy and Partnerships

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm: Pitches by start-ups taking part in the “Digital mobility revolution” challenge

5:00 pm: Presentation of the “Digital mobility revolution” challenge award

Saturday, May 26

11:00 am – 12:00 noon: Pitches by start-ups taking part in the “Well-being at work” challenge

12:30 pm: Presentation of the “Well-being at work” challenge award

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm: “Autonomous cars: become an expert!”

Vanessa Picron, Vice-President, Research and Innovation for autonomous vehicles at Valeo

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm: Participatory creativity session, with the Car Lab and the start-up AF83

How the smartcar will help new drivers and how to facilitate people’s first steps in autonomous vehicles

