Valeo unveils groundbreaking innovations at CES 2024, paving the way for greener, safer mobility for all, everywhere

Valeo, a pioneer in automotive technology, will showcase a range of cutting-edge innovations at CES 2024, solidifying its commitment to shaping the future of mobility.

“The pace of innovation in the auto industry is mind-blowing. The innovations we have chosen to showcase here at CES, show how quickly things we could only dream of a few years ago are now becoming practical applications that will utterly transform how we move around in the very near future“, said Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and CTO Geoffrey Bouquot. “At Valeo, we are proud to have been at CES for the past 10 years and excited to be present again in 2024 to showcase our latest innovations. We look forward to sharing how our technology is empowering tomorrow’s mobility and contributing to a greener, safer, affordable and more connected automotive landscape.“

With two locations, we offer double the opportunities to experience Valeo technology. Join us at booth CP17 on the Central Plaza and at our live demonstration area in the Piero’s parking lot at 355 Convention Center Drive. Have a look at our press kit to discover everything you will experience this year. Some highlights include:

CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree Valeo SCALA™ 3 LiDAR : For the first time, we will give visitors the opportunity to experience and learn more about our AI-based perception software and how it helps classify objects identified by the LiDAR in its point cloud.

Valeo Predict4Range : We will unveil our software solution to predict and drive the most efficient thermal management strategies of EVs for a driving range extended up to 24% (i.e. less charging stops with faster charging operations), and extended battery life.

Valeo Ineez™ Air Charging : We are presenting for the first time our wireless charging solution, the first and only one to use an ultra low operating frequency, around 3kHz, offering a lighter, simpler and safer charging experience.

Zeekr x Valeo : The latest Zeekr model will be presented on Valeo's booth. It redefines the rules of electric vehicle design. Equipped with a 15 mm high Valeo Thinbilite bifunction front lighting module and two digital panels comprising more than 1,700 LEDs, it offers users a unique, personalized and interactive lighting experience.

Valeo x BMW: We will present our solution for teleoperation from a cockpit with high reliability. Visitors will be able to drive a BMW Series iX located on the BMW booth while remaining at Valeo booth.

We also invite you to join the following engagements:

Jan. 8, 2024 10 a.m. – Press conference with CEO Christophe Perillat and CTO and EVP of Strategy Geoffrey Bouquot , Mandalay Bay

Jan. 9, 2024 11 a.m. to noon – Guided press tour of Valeo demonstrations, booth CP17, Central Plaza noon to 1 p.m. – Press lunch with Geoffrey Bouquot, CTO and EVP strategy , Piero’s 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Guided press tour of Valeo demonstrations, Piero’s parking lot

Jan. 10, 2024 2 p.m. – CEO Christophe Perillat presentation, “Great Minds Stage: Sustainability in the Mobility Ecosystem” , West Hall



