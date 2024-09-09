Valeo at IAA Transportation 2024

From September 16 to 22, 2024, Valeo showcases its technologies dedicated to commercial vehicles at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover

Valeo is supporting the transformation of mobility with innovations for all. At the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, Valeo will present how its technologies meet the needs of commercial vehicles, with solutions for their electrification, driving assistance systems, lighting systems, visibility and comfort. Offering technologies adapted to the needs of a sector undergoing rapid transformation, the Group’s order intake in this field has increased by 100% since the previous IAA Transportation show in 2022.

Valeo offers solutions for the electrification of all mobilities, from long-distance freight to last-mile delivery in urban centers, not to mention passenger transportation. At Hanover, the Group will be presenting:

48V hybrid systems for vans and other compact utility vehicles, especially for last-mile delivery;

Valeo Cyclee™ technology for ebikes incorporating a 48V electric motor, automatic gearbox and predictive software. It is particularly suited to eCargo bikes or tricycles for efficient, economical and more sustainable goods delivery in city centers.

Since there can be no high-performance electric vehicles without innovative thermal systems, Valeo will be showcasing its battery thermal control, air conditioning and heat pump technologies. Among them, Valeo presents FlexHeater, an intelligent heating system for electric commercial vehicles, using interior surfaces to provide the right level of comfort for the driver with low energy consumption.

Valeo is reinventing life on board with interior ambient lighting which becomes more and more important to ensure safety with communication to the driver, but also to create a cocoon effect for an improved comfort onboard.

The Valeo Aquablade™, which perfectly cleans the windscreen for constant visibility and reduces driver reaction time by 315 milliseconds, is an illustration of the high-tech equipment developed and marketed by Valeo.

The Driver Monitoring System (DMS) integrated into the inner side pillar of vans’ windscreens also represents a major advance in preventing drivers from falling asleep or becoming distracted.

Finally, the Valeo Scala™ 3 LiDAR is the perfect example of Valeo’s unique know-how enabling it to combine cutting-edge equipment, high-performance perception software based on artificial intelligence and industrial production capabilities. Our LiDAR is the world’s first mass-produced 3D laser scanner and already equips vehicles on the market, enabling Level 3 autonomy and meeting the automotive industry’s stringent specifications, particularly in terms of reliability.

Lighting is everywhere at Valeo, in the cabin, but also in the exterior, to see and be seen. Valeo developps lighting technologies for trucks to enhance safety with adaptive driving beams and HD road projection.

Trucks need also to communicate to the different road-users with front or rear lighting but also through near field projection, with a personalized approach and a brand differentiation. The Zeekr 007 front fascia is an example of lighting communication & performance with 2 :digital panels bundled with more than 1700 LEDs. This Valeo technology received a Gasgoo award 2023 and was a Pace Award 2024 finalist.

For more information on Valeo technologies presented at IAA Transportations, visit our stand at hall 19-20

SOURCE: Valeo