Unrivalled in its class and available to order now: Sales launch for the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC

The new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption: 7.6-7.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 173-171 g/km)[1] is available to order with immediate effect at prices starting from 54,549.60 euros[2]. The compact SUV combines high levels of flexibility with hallmark AMG Driving Performance and a generous amount of space – optionally with up to seven seats. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivers 225 kW (306 hp) and in conjunction with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive guarantees impressive driving pleasure.

[1] The stated figures are the measured “NEDC CO 2 figures” in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. A higher figure may apply as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

[2] All prices shown in this press information: MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT

SOURCE: Daimler