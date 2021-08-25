Unique battery technology keeps Fiat Professional’s E-Ducato on the road for longer

The new E-Ducato is the only light commercial vehicle on the market featuring an innovative battery architecture that further boosts the already renowned reliability of the Ducato LCV family

The new E-Ducato is the only light commercial vehicle on the market featuring an innovative battery architecture that further boosts the already renowned reliability of the Ducato LCV family.

Developed by Fiat Professional engineers, the fully electric van’s Recovery Mode is an industry-first feature that characterises the unique parallel batteries’ set-up. This technology allows the E-Ducato to continue the journey even if one of its battery modules drop out.

Working in contrast to how battery packs work in alternative electric LCVs, should one of the battery modules drop out in E-Ducato, then the other modules will automatically pick up the slack so drivers can continue their journey. This also ensures that drivers are not missing out on their working day.

The E-Ducato has three to five battery modules depending on the size of battery fitted. The 47kWh and 79kWh batteries both come with Recovery Mode as standard.

Connecting the batteries in parallel means that the current flow cannot stop because the current is taken from each individual battery.

Kickstarting the Fiat brand’s foray into 100 per cent electric vehicles, the E-Ducato has a range of between 113 and 230 miles (WLTP City**), depending on the variant. It is congestion charge and ULEZ-exempt, making it the perfect tool for businesses in both urban and suburban environments.

Like its internal combustion engine counterparts, E-Ducato receives a best-in-class payload of up to 1,950kg and maintains the same volumes of between 10m3 and 17m3 meaning there is an E-Ducato for every eventuality.

*E-Ducato 3-module battery version (47 kWh) is covered for 8 years / 100,000 miles, E-Ducato 5-module battery version (79 kWh) is covered for 10 years / 135,000 miles

** Fuel economy and CO2 results for the Fiat Professional E-Ducato Mpg (l/100km): Not applicable CO2 emissions: 0 g/km Electric range: WLTP Combined cycle 88 to 175 miles, WLTP City cycle 113 to 230 miles. These figures were obtained after the battery had been fully charged. The E-Ducato is a battery electric vehicle requiring mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes. Only compare fuel consumption, CO2 and electric range figures with other cars tested to the same technical procedures. Values may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles and vehicle load.

SOURCE: Stellantis