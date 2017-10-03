Uk pricing and specification confirmed for new SEAT Arona

SEAT’s eagerly awaited New Arona is now available to order in the UK, priced from £16,555. The fourth new model from the Barcelona-based brand in just 18 months is its first foray into the crucial compact crossover class, and it also ushers in an innovative new approach to simplifying customer choice for easier car buying.

The New Arona, named after a town on the sun-kissed island of Tenerife, is the baby brother to the Ateca SUV and will be looking to replicate the huge success which its larger sibling has had in its own class in recent months.

The SEAT Arona is the first compact crossover in the Volkswagen Group to use the state-of-the-art vehicle platform, MQB A0, the same as New Ibiza, majoring on stylish design, flexible practicality, top-draw quality and technology.

One of the key aspects to the launch of the New Arona, is SEAT’s bold approach to making the car buying process as easy as possible. Whether it’s online or in showroom, potential buyers will be heartened to see that the forward-thinking brand has introduced a stress-free range line-up. In short, to find their ideal model, customers simply choose from three elements: trim level, engine and colour. It’s that easy. There are no myriad options or packs to weigh up, enabling new owners to get behind the wheel of the exciting new crossover with the minimum of fuss.

To accommodate this thinking, the New Arona is being offered in six trims, each equipped with features today’s customers want and which will help the vehicle retain its value.

The grades dovetail with other SEAT models, with SE, FR and XCELLENCE, but, with each level expanded into additional versions that add in more equipment: SE Technology, FR Sport and XCELLENCE Lux. And for those who want to reap the rewards of being some of the first Arona owners, the SE and XCELLENCE First Edition models come even better equipped for a limited period.

Model grades and equipment

The SE grade may be “step one” in the new Arona range, but it’s several rungs up the specification ladder compared to many entry-level models, including metallic paint as standard, usually a £500-plus extra with its competition.

The exterior features include 17-inch alloy wheels, bi-colour roof, black roof rails, chrome front grille, power-adjustable door mirrors, LED daytime running lights and tail lights, front cornering fog lights and automatic headlights. Inside, there’s air conditioning, height-adjustable front seats, split-folding rear seat, handy double boot floor, electric windows front and rear, chrome detailing and leather trim for the gear knob and handbrake. SEAT’s Media System Colour provides a five-inch touchscreen, six-speaker audio with FM/AM/DAB radio, Bluetooth and aux-in/USB connections.

SEAT’s comprehensive safety and driver assistance features include Front Assist, Multi-Collision Braking, Hill Hold Control and Tiredness Recognition System. That’s all in addition to cruise control, a full complement of front-side-curtain airbags, active front head restraints and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

For anyone wanting more sophisticated connectivity and navigation features, the SE Technology models upgrade with the Connectivity Pack Plus. This provides a larger, eight-inch colour touchscreen and proximity sensor and a navigation package that provides 3D map display and voice control. SEAT Full Link provides seamless connection with compatible smartphones using MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. There’s also a wireless phone charger, an additional USB port, two SD card slots and rear parking sensors.

This isn’t the limit of possibilities with SE models, as the SE Technology First Edition – exclusively with the 1.0 TSI 95 PS engine – goes even further. Extra kit includes a Storage Pack (front-centre arm rest, drawer beneath driver’s seat and load anchorage points in the boot), Winter Pack (heated front seats and heated washer nozzles), rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirrors, coming/leaving home headlight functions, heated/folding door mirrors, dual-zone climate control, KESSY keyless entry and go and adaptive cruise control.

Moving up from SE Technology to FR grade, the Arona gains plenty of sporty style, in features such as the 17-inch Dynamic alloys, full LED headlights, chrome roof rails, dark-tinted rear windows, twin tailpipes and (heated/folding) door mirrors with casings that match the contrast roof colour. Inside, the FR is equipped with sports front seats and an exclusive flat-bottom steering wheel, multi-colour ambient lighting and FR-exclusive trim details also set the theme. SEAT Drive Profile lets the driver adjust vehicle performance and handling through four different modes (Normal/Sport/Eco/Individual) and the suspension is sports-tuned for sharper handling. Rear disc brakes are added, together with an alarm, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, coming/leaving home headlight functions and dual-zone climate control.

For hotter looks and even more agile performance, the FR Sport models gain larger, 18-inch Performance alloy wheels, Dynamic Chassis Control and black Alcantara upholstery.

Nearing the pinnacle of the Arona line-up, XCELLENCE trim majors on convenience and sophistication, matching the FR specification minus the dedicated sports features. Additional elements include the Storage Pack, KESSY keyless-entry-and-go, front seatback storage pockets, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The Arona XCELLENCE Lux raises the bar with 18-inch Performance alloys, black Alcantara upholstery, the SEAT Drive Profile, front parking sensors, a rear-view camera and Park Assist. But for the no-holds-barred Arona indulgence, the XCELLENCE First Edition packs a powerful Beats Sound System, the Winter Pack and all you need for safe and simple parking manoeuvres – front sensor, rear-view camera and Park Assist.

Powertrains

At launch, the new Arona will be available with a choice of five powertrains that represent the best of modern engine technology, all featuring direct injection, turbocharging and an automatic stop-start function.

There are three petrol units, each with an aluminium block. In order of output, they start with the 1.0 TSI 95 PS, matched to a five-speed manual gearbox; this is also available in 115 PS, and with an extra gear duly added to the transmission. Combined fuel economy is up to 57.6 miles per gallon with 111 g/km of CO 2 emissions. The more powerful version of this three-cylinder unit will also be offered with DSG automatic transmission. FR and FR Sport models will live up to their dynamic looks with exclusive use of the 1.5 TSI 150 EVO engine, which makes adept use of automatic cylinder de-activation. The new Arona will also feature a 1.6 TDI engine, with 95 or 115 PS – the former optionally available with DSG.

Colours

The new Arona offers a bright spectrum of colours (including Desire Red and Mystery Blue) and the chance for customers to make their car stand out with up to 30 different combinations, matching or contrasting the finish for the lower body and roof and pillars. Three roof colour choices are available – black, grey and orange.

New Arona Pricing

On-the-road prices for the new Arona start at £16,555 for the SE 1.0 TSI 95. Orders can be placed now, ahead of UK showroom launch on 17 November 2017.

Version Engine Price* Arona SE 1.0 TSI 95 PS £16,555 Arona SE 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £17,740 Arona SE 1.6 TDI 95 PS £18,500 Arona SE Technology 1.0 TSI 95 PS £17,330 Arona SE Technology 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £18,730 Arona SE Technology 1.6 TDI 95 PS £19,490 Arona SE Technology First Edition 1.0 TSI 95 PS £18,730 Arona FR 1.0 TSI 115 PS £19,680 Arona FR 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £20,760 Arona FR 1.6 TDI 95 PS £21,840 Arona FR 1.5 TSI EVO 150 PS £21,055 Arona FR Sport 1.0 TSI 115 PS £20,450 Arona FR Sport 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £21,530 Arona FR Sport 1.6 TDI 95 PS £22,610 Arona FR Sport 1.5 TSI EVO 150 PS £21,825 Arona XCELLENCE 1.0 TSI 115 PS £20,825 Arona XCELLENCE 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £21,825 Arona XCELLENCE 1.6 TDI DSG-auto 95 PS £23,585 Arona XCELLENCE 1.6 TDI 115 PS £22,985 Arona XCELLENCE Lux 1.0 TSI 115 PS £21,880 Arona XCELLENCE Lux 1.0 TSI DSG-auto 115 PS £22,880 Arona XCELLENCE Lux 1.6 TDI DSG-auto 95 PS £24,640 Arona XCELLENCE Lux 1.6 TDI 115 PS £24,040 Arona EXCELLENCE First Edition 1.0 TSI 115 PS £22,020

*Table shows RRP price excluding Vehicle Excise Duty and Road Fund Licence as this is not yet confirmed on 1.6 TDI and 1.5 EVO engines.

