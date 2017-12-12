UK pricing and specification announced for new Mercedes-Benz CLS

The Mercedes-Benz CLS – which was unveiled recently at the LA Auto Show – is now available to buy with prices starting from £57,510 for the CLS 350 d 4MATIC AMG Line. The CLS 400 d 4MATIC AMG Line is priced from £60,410, while the petrol-powered CLS 450 4MATIC AMG Line is available from £57,610.

The 350 d and 400 d both come with a new in-line six-cylinder diesel engine.

It produces 286 hp and 600 Nm in the 350 d and 340 hp and 700 Nm in the 400 d. The 350 d can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.7 seconds, while the 400 d takes five seconds. Both have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. The 350 d can achieve 48.7 mpg (combined) and emits 156 g/km of CO 2 . The 400 d delivers 47.9 mpg and emits 156 g/km of CO 2 .

The 450 uses a new 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder biturbo petrol engine, featuring Mercedes-Benz’s innovative new EQ boost technology, consisting of a 48 volt inline starter generator. It has an output of 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque from the petrol engine, with an extra 250 Nm and 22 hp available thanks to the EQ boost system. It can travel from standstill to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph. It has a combined mpg of 36.2 and emits 184 g/km of CO 2 .

AMG Line is the only trim level available, and comes with comprehensive standard equipment including 19-inch alloy wheels; parking package, including reversing camera; leather upholstery; split folding rear seats (40:20:40); 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Audio 20 multimedia screen; 12.3-inch cockpit display; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; Agility Control suspension; and DAB radio.

The Premium Plus equipment line is available for an additional £3,895, and includes Keyless Go Comfort package; Memory package, including electrically adjustable front seats and steering wheel; Burmester surround system; 360° camera; Comand Online infotainment system; and electric sliding sunroof.

The Comfort package can be specified in conjunction with Premium Plus and adds Air Balance; Air Body Control air suspension; Energizing comfort control package; and black nappa leather upholstery. The Comfort package costs £2,495.

Driving Assistance Plus package is optionally available for £1,695. The package contains the latest in driving assistance technology, as recently launched in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The innovative system now features route-based speed adaptation – meaning the vehicle can detect upcoming juntions and roundabouts and adjust its speed accordingly.

