U.S. Q1 sales: Retail deliveries off to a fast start in 2024

2024 U.S. first quarter sales

General Motors Co. and its dealers increased retail sales by 6% year-over-year and delivered 594,233 vehicles in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2024, down 1.5% year-over-year due to lower fleet deliveries. GM continued its industry leadership in full-size pickup, full-size SUV and affordable small SUV sales, and its scaling of Ultium Platform EV production is on track.

“Our brands are all performing well,” said Marissa West, GM senior vice president and president, North America. “GM gained retail market share year-over-year with strong mix and pricing, our inventories are in good shape heading into the spring, and production and deliveries of Ultium Platform EVs are rising, led by the Cadillac LYRIQ. We’re on plan.”

SOURCE: GM