Two stars shine bright; self-made Jamal Edwards MBE chooses Mercedes-Benz X-Class in ‘First Of A New Kind’ partnership

Jamal Edwards MBE, founder of SBTV, has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd in the first of a new kind partnership as an X-Class ambassador.

After successfully running the leading online youth channel SBTV for over a decade, which has helped launch and nurture the careers of Dave, Ed Sheeran, J Hus, Emeli Sande, Nines and Rita Ora amongst many others, Jamal is taking things to the next stage as he now provides unfiltered access into to his daily life through a bespoke vlog channel.

Jamal is keen to inspire other creatives and entrepreneurs through his vlog, which is hosted on YouTube, and designed to explore the challenges and dreams of a true entrepreneur of the digital native era.

It will be via this vlog that Jamal features the new X-Class, via a series of programmes specially focused on the vehicle and how it can support his work.

Unbelievably, Jamal only passed his driving test last month, having spent the last decade working at building a business, and so the vlog channel will launch with Jamal learning to drive; covering Jamal’s driving journey from his very first lesson, getting behind the wheel for the first time and trips with friends and family. The vlogs will present an unparalleled insight to Jamal Edward’s busy life, featuring artists, broadcasters, filmmakers, social influencers and more as he travels around London and the UK showing off his car and driving skills.

Highlighting Jamal’s passions and interests, and showcasing his far-reaching network of fellow creatives and his self-made success, the vlog series will include exclusive interviews and commentary by some of the people who know him best through a fun and challenging skill that he has literally just achieved.

Jamal said of the partnership: “I am very proud that my vlog will be promoting two main messages: self-belief and the fact that there is always more. I believe that anything is possible through technology and that you can not only change your personal circumstance, but also communities and inevitably the world, As part of this, I’m always keen to establish a connection between this new digital world and more traditional ways of doing things. Even though there are shortcut routes to success now, it is still important to respect traditions within different sectors.

“This is why I am working with the team at Mercedes-Benz Vans to help bring these messages to life in an authentic way. I’m so excited to finally get my licence so I can get behind the wheel of the X-Class and genuinely use it to support my plans and help me to reach a wider audience and new talent.”

Nicola Burnside, Head of Marketing and Product, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “The launch campaign for X-Class focussed around on the concept of being the ‘first of a new kind’ and the idea of being ‘self-made’, appealing to intelligent, self-made business owners and entrepreneurs, so the fit with Jamal is perfect. He is a truly inspiring individual and we are very proud to be partnering with him to create authentic content and provide him with an X-Class to enable his ideas to come to life.”

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz