The two millionth Fiat 500 rolls off the line at Tychy Plant

The two millionth Fiat 500 was made at the Tychy plant in Poland today. The Fiat 500C Collezione, sporting an exclusive two-tone white and grey Primavera livery and powered by the 85hp TwinAir Turbo engine, will be sold in Italy. The new special series celebrates the timeless style and design of the 500 with new colour and material combinations and a cool and stylish spirit. It comes packed with standard equipment including 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome-plated accents, a grey/white/grey beauty line and the cursive “Collezione” badge on the boot.

Production of the iconic Fiat started in Tychy in 2007 when the new model was introduced. It was also the first city car in the world to be named Car of the Year that same year. With more than 200,000 units made a year, today the Polish plant is one of the most advanced FCA factories in the world and was one of the first to receive a World Class Manufacturing Gold certification.

The production of the two millionth car at the Tychy plant is a proud milestone in this remarkable success story. The iconic Fiat is sold in over 100 countries worldwide with over 80 percent of sales outside Italy. For the last five years it has been the bestseller in Europe in its segment*, holding a market share of 14.6% at the end of 2017. In its eleventh year, nearly 60,000 units were sold in Europe during the third quarter of 2018 – an all-time record for the current 500. During the first quarter of 2018, the Fiat 500 was the market leader in nine countries (UK, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia) and was in the top three in seven others (Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria).

The 30 special editions launched over the past 11 years, across Fiat and Abarth, are one of the secrets of the uninterrupted success of the Fiat 500. Fiat 500 has always been a trendsetter, so while always remaining true to itself it has been re-interpreted to explore different territories for a city-car, from fashion and luxury yachts to connectivity. The new Fiat 500 Collezione special edition, which nods to the fashion world, follows in the steps of the limited edition 500-60th and Anniversario models, released last year to celebrate its first 60 years.

The 500 was first introduced in 1957 and over six million cars have the sold since then. These numbers sum up its strength in the collective imagination as well as on the automotive scene. Throughout, it has remained relevant to various generations of motorists. It is the emblem of mass motorisation and a product of real social relevance. A car from the F series of 500, made between 1965 and 1972, was even inducted in the permanent collection at MoMA, the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The Fiat 500 is available priced from £11,620 OTR. For more information about the Fiat range please visit www.fiat.co.uk or to locate your nearest Fiat dealer visit www.fiat.co.uk/dealers.

*Fiat and Abarth versions combined

