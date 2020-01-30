Turbulent year for commercial vehicle manufacturing as output falls -7.8%

UK commercial vehicle manufacturing declined -7.8% in 2019, with 78,270 units leaving production lines, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The fall in output follows a turbulent year for CV production, as model changeovers, variable fleet buying patterns and regulatory issues combined to affect production numbers.

These issues ensured output for the domestic market declined by -7.0% in the year, with 2,408 fewer UK-built CVs joining British roads. Meanwhile, exports also dropped, down -8.4% to 46,110 units. Almost six out of every 10 vans, trucks, taxis and buses built in the UK in 2019 were exported, with 94.6% of those going to the EU, highlighting the vital need for a free trading relationship with the bloc. While Europe was by far the sector’s biggest overseas customer, British-built CVs were shipped to at least 57 different countries globally, including 619 units to Israel, 299 to Australia and 168 to Hong Kong.

December finished the turbulent year on a positive note, however, as new model production ramped up. CV output rose 8.7%, with manufacturing for export rising by almost a third (30.5%). Meanwhile, continuing the trend seen in recent months, production for the home market declined -18.6%.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SMMT