Tundra rolls out pricing and Special Editions for 2021 model year

We all know the familiar mantra, “Work hard, play hard.” The Toyota Tundra, built in the heart of truck country in San Antonio, Texas, has mastered it. For the 2021 Tundra lineup, there’s added emphasis on play and style with the introduction of Trail and Nightshade Special Editions, along with a new exterior color for TRD Pro.

Powered for 2021 exclusively by the 5.7L i-FORCE V8 engine that offers up to 10,200 pounds of towing capacity and a maximum payload of 1,730 pounds, Tundra is ready to tackle the jobsite, a weekend cruise to the lake, or a multi-state family road trip. Available in Double Cab and CrewMax four-door cab styles, Tundra is offered in a plethora of configurations to fit just about any need.

TRD Pro Receives Cosmic New Color

With a striking new debut, the Tundra TRD Pro model will carry on the new color tradition with the introduction of Lunar Rock for 2021. Replacing Army Green in the TRD Pro color pallet, Lunar Rock will turn heads as customers enjoy all the on and off-road features offered in the lineup. Other available colors on the TRD Pro include: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic.

2021 Trail Special Edition: Carry In, Carry Out…. In Style

Toyota Tundra buyers love the great outdoors, and in fact, sit at the top of their segment for participation in outdoor activities like camping, fishing, and hiking. To celebrate and support all that fresh-air fun, Toyota is introducing the 2021 Tundra Trail Special Edition with an emphasis on extra storage, convenience and unique styling.

The Tundra Trail will be based on the SR5 Crew Max with SR5 Upgrade Package (larger fuel tank, front bucket seats with driver’s power lumbar support, front center console, tilt/telescoping steering wheel, three front cupholders, and an anti-theft system with alarm and engine immobilizer) and will be available in both 2WD and 4WD powertrains.

Available Trail color choices include Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White.

All Trails feature black exterior badging, plus black seating with tan stitching. In all versions, standard all-weather floor liners help catch the outdoor elements that come in on occupants’ feet.

The Tundra Trail wears the bold chrome grille from the top-of-line Tundra 1794 Edition with color-keyed surround, plus special-edition wheels. Lockable bed storage includes insulation and drain plug on the driver side to function as a perfect on-the-go cooler.

2021 Tundra Nightshade Edition: Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

With the close of summer comes shorter days and earlier sunsets – the perfect time for the Tundra Nightshade Editions to make their arrival. While most Toyota Nightshade models are based on SE grade versions, the 2021 Nightshade Tundra is built on the more luxurious Limited grade model with black leather-trim seating and slightly sinister looking black exterior trim.

This is accompanied nicely by a darkened chrome grille, black mirror caps and black door handles. The Tundra Nightshade Edition will also offer the choice of 2WD or 4WD.

To round out the bold styling package the Tundra Nightshade has black wheels and exhaust tip and will look particularly wicked in Midnight Black Metallic or Magnetic Gray Metallic. For more customization, the Special Edition will also be available in Windchill Pearl* and Super White. *Added Cost Color

SOURCE: Toyota