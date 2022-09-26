TTTech Auto AG continues its growth story with Dr. Dirk Linzmeier as CEO

Dr. Dirk Linzmeier will continue the success and growth story of TTTech Auto in the future as board member and CEO

Dr. Dirk Linzmeier will become CEO and member of the Executive Board of TTTech Auto AG. This was unanimously agreed upon by the Supervisory Board. The former CEO of OSRAM Continental will take up his new position in October 2022.

The 45-year-old succeeds company co-founder Georg Kopetz, who will move to the Supervisory Board of TTTech Auto AG after successfully establishing the company in the market and obtaining 250 million euros in its latest funding round from Aptiv and Audi earlier this year. TTTech Auto’s flagship product, MotionWise, the safe vehicle software platform for highly automated driving, is already in series production in around two million vehicles in Europe, Asia and the US.

“We are delighted that we have been able to attract an outstanding leader like Dirk for the position of CEO,” said Jakob Bleckmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TTTech Auto. “Dirk brings extensive experience as CEO as well as the necessary technical know-how in the field of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. With his market knowledge and leadership competencies, he will successfully lead TTTech Auto into the next phase of development and continue our international growth strategy.”

“There is currently no greater challenge in the automotive industry than the transformation to the software-defined vehicle,” said Dirk Linzmeier, who will be CEO of TTTech Auto from October. “Autonomous driving will be the dominant topic in the coming years. In both areas, TTTech Auto plays a central role as an innovation leader. My goal is to make the vision of autonomous driving a reality together with the team and our customers. That’s what I’m looking forward to!”

Dirk Linzmeier: An automotive expert with 20 years of experience

Dirk Linzmeier has more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry. Before joining TTTech Auto, he was CEO of OSRAM Continental for five years and established the joint venture in the automotive industry with 1,500 employees at 16 locations.

At Robert Bosch GmbH, Dirk Linzmeier held executive positions in the development of driver assistance systems and automotive electronics in both Germany and China for around 11 years. For three years, he was also responsible for the development of start-ups as a business unit manager in the automotive electronics sector.

Dirk Linzmeier began his career as a development engineer in research at DaimlerChrysler AG, where he completed his doctorate in the field of radar and infrared-based assistance systems.

Since 2018, he has also served as a member of the Supervisory Board of the MDAX company Stabilus SE.

Well-positioned for further growth

In the future, Dirk Linzmeier will work closely with TTTech Auto’s management team, which consists of co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Stefan Poledna, Chief Financial Officer Harald Triplat and Chief Growth Officer Friedhelm Pickhard. The former CEO of Bosch subsidiary ETAS, Friedhelm Pickhard, joined the board of TTTech Auto in 2021.

Expansion plans include international growth with a strong focus on Asia and the US. Possible company acquisitions and partnerships are also part of the growth strategy.

Georg Kopetz will join the supervisory board of TTTech Auto and remain CEO of TTTech Computertechnik AG, the largest shareholder of TTTech Auto, of which he is also a co-founder. This will support future structural cooperation between both companies, for example, with regard to knowledge exchange and technology transfer of enabling technologies in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

SOURCE: TTTech Auto