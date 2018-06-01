True brit – Vauxhall Motors launches its Astra ‘True Brit’ campaign

Today Vauxhall Motors launches its first advertising campaign on a new Brand positioning strategy. This campaign celebrates the Astra, its British roots and the vehicle’s award-winning credentials.

‘True Brit’ is an impactful new campaign for the Luton-based manufacturer which makes reference to the home of the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer, Ellesmere Port which has been making successive versions of the British built car for over 40 years.

The creative is a confident and striking new positioning for Vauxhall that will launch across digital, social, CRM, press, showroom point-of-sale and out-of-home. As part of the ‘True Brit’ campaign Vauxhall will also use the two televised International football friendlies on Saturday 2nd June and Thursday 7th June to showcase the work.

The campaign embodies Vauxhall’s new ‘confidently British‘ attitude which will be exploited and defined in all communication going forward. ‘True Brit’ also supports the car manufacturer’s Brand values of:

Ingenious – brilliant mobility

– brilliant mobility Progressive – forward thinking and innovative

– forward thinking and innovative Approachable – authentic and simple.

A brilliant stalwart on the British roads, one in four Brits has either owned or driven a Vauxhall Astra. The multi-award winning Astra was crowned European Car of the Year in 2016.

Stephen Norman, Group Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors and Opel Ireland said, “Over the course of the next few weeks and months, people will witness a distinct change in how we communicate. The Vauxhall Astra has been one of Britain’s best-selling and loved cars for almost four decades. Our campaign demonstrates our confident British attitude in an innovative and creative way. Vauxhall will become more distinctive and relevant to car buyers up and down the UK.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.