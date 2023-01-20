Traton Group sells over 300,000 vehicles in 2022 for the first time

The Traton Group posted record unit sales in 2022 and sold more than 300,000 vehicles for the first time ever despite the substantial impact of the continued severe strain on supply chains and especially of production at MAN Truck & Bus standing still for several weeks. Higher figures were reported both in the truck business and the business with buses. At 305,500 (2021: 271,600) vehicles, the Traton Group’s unit sales worldwide were 12% higher than in the previous year. Without taking Navistar’s first-time full-year consolidation into account, unit sales of the Traton Group would have declined by 7%.

The rise in unit sales was partly attributable to the 10% increase in the truck business, with 254,300 (2021: 230,500) vehicles sold. Driven by the unit sales in North America, sales of buses worldwide grew 57% to 29,600 (2021: 18,900) vehicles due to the consolidation. Unit sales of MAN TGE vans came in at 21,600 (2021: 22,200) vehicles, a year-on-year decline of 3%.

The Traton Group brands were restrictive in accepting new orders in light of already having almost as many orders on the books as there is capacity to produce in an entire year and the difficulty in predicting the further development of the costs of energy and bought-in components. The TRATON GROUP recorded a 7% decrease in incoming orders, which stood at 334,600 (2021: 360,000) vehicles in 2022. Incoming orders of trucks declined by 10% to 274,300 (2021: 305,700) vehicles. The bus business, on the other hand, saw a significant increase in incoming orders, which grew 45% to 32,300 (2021: 22,200) vehicles. All Traton Group brands were able to lift their incoming orders of buses significantly in 2022. Incoming orders of MAN TGE vans were down 12% at 28,000 (2021: 32,000) vehicles. The book-to-bill ratio, or the ratio of the Group’s incoming orders to its unit sales, was 1.1 (2021: 1.3).