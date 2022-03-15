Traton Group achieves sharp increase in sales revenue and profit in 2021

Christian Levin, CEO of the Traton Group: “The difficulties in the supply of semiconductors and other bought-in parts made 2021 a truly challenging year, despite the economic upturn. We managed these challenges well. Our order book has never been so full thanks to the 360,000 orders we received in 2021. However, our clear goal is to make sure all customers receive their vehicles as quickly as possible. And we will be taking important steps forward in our key strategic fields in 2022: with Scania laying the cornerstone in China, the world’s largest market for trucks, as well as in the areas of alternative drives and autonomous driving. There is also a new but highly experienced team on board at MAN Truck & Bus guiding the brand to sustainable profitability.”

Annette Danielski, CFO of the Traton Group: “Thanks to our high order backlog and the prospects of an improvement in the supply of semiconductors in the second half of the year, we started 2022 feeling confident. Based on this, the Traton Group’s unit sales and sales revenue will increase in 2022. Subject to continuing supply chain uncertainty, we are forecasting an adjusted operating return on sales of between 5.0 and 7.0% for the Traton Group. This guidance is subject to the further development of the war in Ukraine and in particular the impact on the TRATON GROUP’s supply chains and the global economy as a whole. It cannot be ruled out that as the conflict unfolds, it may have a material negative impact on the Traton Group’s net assets, financial position, and results of operations.”