Traton shareholders approve Executive and Supervisory Boards’ actions and resolve on 2023 dividend – more than double last year’s

Traton SE shareholders have approved all items on the agenda for this year’s Annual General Meeting by a large majority. One of the votes resolved on a dividend payout of €1.50 per share for fiscal year 2023, more than twice as high as last year’s figure of €0.70. In addition, the shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards for fiscal year 2023 as well as the submitted remuneration report.

In his speech to the shareholders, Traton CEO Christian Levin outlined Traton’s way forward. The Company will be uplisted to the German MDAX stock market index with effect from June 24, 2024. Levin emphasized: “We want to maximize the value we create for our customers and are working tirelessly to make this happen. By joining forces as a Group, we can achieve much more in the future. Building on the strengths of all our brands will allow us to offer even better products and services and to reach customers in different segments with different performance steps. That way, we can leverage TRATON’s potential.”

Hans Dieter Pötsch, Ödgärd Andersson, Dr. Manfred Döss, Gunnar Kilian, Dr. Albert Xaver Kirchmann, Dr. Julia Kuhn-Piëch, Nina Macpherson, Dr. Dr. Christian Porsche, Dr. Wolf-Michael Schmid, and Frank Witter were reelected as shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board. All employee representatives currently serving on the Supervisory Board were also reelected ahead of the Annual General Meeting.

SOURCE: Traton