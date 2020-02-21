TRATON and the Research Institute RISE will start a cooperation

TRATON and the Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE) will start a long-term cooperation that will initially focus on cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI). TRATON and RISE have therefore signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will serve as a platform for a long-term and strategic relationship. As the first step, the cooperation will concentrate on cybersecurity and AI, but the project portfolio will be flexible over time. “Innovation is an important pillar of our Global Champion Strategy. The cooperation with RISE will foster our development of new competences on very important technologies,” says Christian Levin, TRATON Board member responsible for R&D and Chief Operating Officer.

Scania, being part of TRATON and based and incorporated in Sweden, will have a special role in the strategic relationship. Together with TRATON, Scania will drive the cooperation, which is also open to the TRATON brands MAN, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus, and RIO. “Our strategic research goals are important for our success in the future. The cooperation with RISE is an important step toward these goals,” says Tony Sandberg, Director Research & Innovation at Scania Group.

RISE is a Swedish Government Research Institute with 2,800 employees and has the largest cybersecurity group in Sweden. It is a member of the European Cybersecurity Organization (ECSO). Pia Sandvik, CEO of RISE, sees technology as part of the solution for many social challenges: “New technologies offer a shortcut to a more sustainable society. This applies, for example, to the climate threat and the transition to a more sustainable transport system,” says Pia Sandvik.

SOURCE: Traton