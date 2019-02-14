Trade fair premiere in Geneva Volkswagen T-Roc R top model

At the Geneva International Motor Show (7 to 17 March 2019), Volkswagen is presenting the new top model for the crossover series successfully launched in 2017: the T-Roc R. The powerful Volkswagen R vehicle not only convinces with impressive performance data. The sporting characteristics of the Volkswagen T-Roc R are accentuated by the unmistakable “R”-specific exterior and interior design.

At the end of 2017, Volkswagen expanded its range to include a completely new crossover in the compact class: the T-Roc. Crisp dimensions outside, high functionality inside. A stylish all-rounder that combines the sovereignty of an SUV with the dynamics of a compact hatchback. The T-Roc is just as at home in the urban world as it is on the most beautiful routes in the world.

The harmonious concept of the T-Roc is the basis of its success and has already inspired many customers. Since its market launch in November 2017, it has been sold around 200,000 times worldwide. The new T-Roc R now expands the broad spectrum of the compact crossover with an emphatically sporty variant and appeals to individualists who attach as much importance to a stylish appearance as to outstanding driving performance.