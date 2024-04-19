Toyota’s first quarter market sales increase +10% year-on-year outperforming the European market

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) made a fast start in the first quarter of 2024 with 319,737 vehicles sold as market share increased to 7.3%, up +0.2pts year-on-year

Toyota Motor Europe (1) (TME) sold 319,737 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the first quarter, an increase of +10% year-on-year. The Toyota brand retained its position as 2nd best-selling passenger car brand with sales growth of +8% year-on-year, and Lexus maintained its position as one of Europe fastest growing premium brands as sales continued to surge with growth of +48% year-on-year. Toyota Professional, TME’s commercial vehicle division, also jumped forward with volume growth of +22% compared to the same quarter last year. TME’s overall electrified sales mix across Europe stands at 72% of total sales.

We are delighted that our sales momentum has continued to grow into the first quarter of 2024. Order banks for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, fuel cell and battery electric products remain at a high level, reconfirming customer enthusiasm for our multi-path approach for carbon reduction and the power of our products, brands and retail partners. Matt Harrison, Chief Corporate Officer, Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sold 300,577 vehicles in Q1 2024, an increase of +8% year-on-year. The brand’s top sellers included Yaris range, Corolla range and the new Toyota C-HR recently began deliveries to customers. Toyota’s overall electrified sales mix was 71%, sales increasing +7% year-on-year. Sales of battery electric vehicles in the first quarter were up +39% year-on-year at 10,229 vehicles.

Toyota Professional sales increased to 40,852 vehicles, an increase of +22% year-on-year. Hilux sales increased by 15% to 16,783 vehicles, The Proace City small vans experienced strong growth of +40% to 15,881 vehicles while the Proace mid-size van range increased by +7%.

Lexus success continued into the first quarter 2024, increasing 48% year-on-year with 19,160 vehicles sold. Its electrified sales mix accounted for 93% of total sales and almost 100% in West Europe. Lexus’ accelerated sales growth stems from the brand’s strong offensive in the D-E Premium SUV segment, providing a choice of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric powertrains across three models: NX (+47% sales year-on-year and RX (+29% year-on-year) and the RZ all-electric. Lexus UX provided additional with sales incrassing by +36 year-on-year, while the first deliveries of the keenly awaited all-new LBX started in this period.

TME highlights January- March 2024:

Total sales: 319,737 (+10% year-on-year)

Total electrified sales: 229,742 (+10% year-on-year)

Total electrified mix: West Europe: 75% – East Europe*: 53% – TTL: 72%

Toyota highlights January- March 2024:

Toyota sales: 300,577 (+8% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Yaris Cross (52,794); Corolla range (47,224); Yaris (44,718); C-HR (31,299); Aygo X (26,280); RAV4 (25,717)

Total electrified sales: 211,737 (+7% year-on-year)

Top electrified: Yaris Cross Hybrid (49,186); Corolla Hybrid (41,000); Yaris Hybrid (39,410); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (30,274); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (24,327)

Toyota Professional sales: 40,852 (+22% year-on-year)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 75%, East Europe*: 52% – TTL: 71%

Lexus highlights January- March 2024:

Total Lexus sales: 19,160 (+48% year-on-year)

Top sellers: NX (7,186); RX (3,684): UX (3,520)

Total electrified sales: 17,607 (+10% year-on-year)

Top electrified: NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (6,989); UX Hybrid/EV (3,448); RX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (3,123)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 99%, East Europe*:47% – TTL: 93%

Sales for January – March 2024 is listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 319,737 TOYOTA 300,577 AYGO X 26,280 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 44,718 Yaris Hybrid 39,410 Yaris Cross (incl. Hybrid) 52,794 Yaris Cross Hybrid 49,186 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (incl. Hybrid) 29,960 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 29,939 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 31,299 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 30,274 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 17,264 Corolla SDN Hybrid 11,061 Corolla Cross 12,708 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 1,148 Mirai FCEV 247 Camry (incl. Hybrid) 2,515 Camry Hybrid 1,832 GR Supra 151 GR86 417 GR Yaris 790 RAV4 (incl. Hybrid & Plug-In Hybrid) 25,717 RAV4 Hybrid 19,425 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 4,902 bZ4X 7,881 Highlander (incl. Hybrid) 1,589 Highlander Hybrid 1,375 Land Cruiser 4,202 Hilux 16,873 PROACE (inc PROACE BEV) 8,098 PROACE BEV (inc PROACE VERSO BEV) 878 PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY BEV) 15,881 PROACE CITY BEV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO BEV 1,470 Other models 45 LEXUS 19,160 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 25 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 1,625 ES hybrid 1,534 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 15 LS hybrid 15 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 7,186 NX hybrid 4,165 NX PHEV 2,824 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 3,520 UX Hybrid 2,892 UX EV 556 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 3,684 RX Hybrid 1,842 RX PHEV 1,281 LBX 1,534 RZ 960 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 16 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 105 LC hybrid 4 GX 38 LX 333

