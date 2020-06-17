Toyota RAV4 recruited as rapid response vehicle by the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust

When critical medical services need to be delivered, you need a vehicle you can rely on to do the job. For the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has all the right qualities to serve as a new rapid response vehicle for its paramedic teams.

The trust has ordered 51 RAV4, replacing its diesel fleet with vehicles that are more environmentally efficient, yet equally capable of carrying crews and equipment wherever they need to go.

David Holmes, the trust’s fleet manager, said: “Our vehicles have to meet strict reliability and carrying capacity criteria as they perform a vital function helping the people of Wales. Not only does the RAV4 Hybrid meet our requirements, it is also helping us reduce the environmental impact of our fleet.”

The new SUVs are being supplied through FRF Toyota Swansea and will be covering up to 40,000 miles a year, working the length and breadth of Wales. Toyota Fleet is providing additional support, organising training for NHS vehicle technicians so they can service and maintain the vehicles to manufacturer’s standards, minimising the time they have to be off the road.

The built-in durability and reliability of Toyota hybrid technology is well proven, through billions of miles driven by motorists around the world. Its hard-wearing dependability is another key consideration for fleet operators such as the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

The trust is taking delivery of RAV4 Hybrid Design models, equipped with Toyota’s AWD-i intelligent all-wheel drive so they are better equipped to access remote locations and deal with hazardous driving conditions such as ice and snow. The standard provision of Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance systems ensures the crews have the best possible protection while on the road.

Stuart Ferma, General Manager, Toyota and Lexus Fleet, said: “There can be no better validation of the quality and reliability of our hybrid vehicles than to see them being chosen for vital duties by the emergency services. By meeting the high demands of the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, RAV4 shows that it has what it takes to meet the needs of all kinds of business users across the country.”

SOURCE: Toyota