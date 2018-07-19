Toyota production workers oppose tariffs

Dozens of employees from Toyota’s 10 U.S. assembly plants were in Washington, D.C., today to oppose the government’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and parts. They were joined by U.S. production workers from other international automakers across the country. To draw attention to the automakers’ U.S.-built vehicles, a caravan of cars and trucks circled the Capitol during a Commerce Department hearing examining whether auto imports are a “threat to national security.” Toyota exports eight of its U.S. models to 31 countries. If tariffs are imposed, Toyota estimates the cost of the Kentucky-built Toyota Camry will increase by $1,800, the Texas-built Tundra truck by $2,800 and the Indiana-built Sienna minivan by $3,000. The government is expected to decide later this year on whether to impose tariffs.

