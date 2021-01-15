Toyota Motor Europe significantly outperforms the market in 2020, gaining 0.7 percentage points to achieve a record 6.0% share

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) today posted 2020 sales of 993,113 (1) Toyota and Lexus vehicles, a decrease of -9.0% year-on-year, outperforming the overall market which contracted by -20% during the ongoing pandemic. During this period, TME’s overall market share increased by 0.7 ppts to 6.0%, an all-time record for the company in Europe. A key element influencing the overall performance can be attributed to the continued strong demand for its low CO2 hybrid line-up, which propelled the Toyota brand to the 3rd placed best-selling passenger car brand in Europe. TME’s hybrid sales decreased by only -6% year-on-year, and with 529,054 hybrid vehicles sold, its hybrid mix now stands at 53% overall, and 65% in West Europe.

Following the spring lockdown across Europe, TME sales bounced back between July and December 2020 increasing 11% year-on-year for that period, driven by demand for its key C-segment models and SUVs, and the launch of new Yaris, which achieved second spot for best-selling car in Europe in November 2020. Overall, TME launched nine new Toyota and Lexus models in 2020 including RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, PROACE EV, the new Mirai FCEV and Lexus UX EV.

We are very satisfied with this strong performance under the most challenging circumstances. Like everyone, we adapted rapidly to a changed environment, and we thank our customers for their continued trust and loyalty during this period of continued uncertainty. We expanded both our vehicle and powertrain line-up last year launching nine new models including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric and fuel cell vehicles which provided additional sales momentum. As a result, TME achieved its EU CO2 fleet targets in 2020, and are confident that we will continue to meet them in future. Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota had the highest percentage growth in market share in 2020 in passenger cars and lowest volume decline. Overall, it sold 922,299 vehicles in 2020, increasing market share 0.6 ppts to 5.7%, with volume down by only -8% year-on-year with an overall hybrid mix of 53% in Europe. The brand’s best sellers, Corolla, Yaris and RAV4 together accounted for 58% of volume, with an even higher hybrid mix of 65%.

Lexus sold 70,814 vehicles, achieving a record premium market share of 2.3% and reaching 3% share in the private sector for the first time, while sales declined -19% year-on-year. In addition to the launch of the new UX 300e battery electric model, Lexus also introduced the new LC 500 Convertible in 2020 and minor change LS. Lexus’ core volume sales come from its SUV range – RX, NX, UX, GX and LX with combined sales of 57,833 vehicles made up 81% of total volume.

TME highlights Jan- Dec 2020:

Total sales: 993,113 (-9% year-on-year)

Market share: 6.0% (+0.7 ppt year-on-year)

Total hybrid sales: 529,054 (-6% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 65% – East Europe*: 22% – TTL: 53%

Toyota highlights Jan- Dec 2020:

Toyota sales: 922,299 (-8% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Corolla Range (193,785); Yaris (193,050); RAV4 (147,137)

Top hybrids: Corolla Hybrid Range (148,820); Toyota C-HR Hybrid (108,939); Yaris Hybrid (107,623)

Total hybrid sales: 484,828 (-4% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 63% – East Europe*: 24% – TTL: 53%

Lexus highlights Jan- Dec 2020:

Total Lexus sales: 70,814 (-19% year-on-year)

Top sellers: NX Range (18,650); RX Range (17,819); UX Range (16,850)

Top hybrids: UX Hybrid (15,751); NX Hybrid (12,754); RX Hybrid (5,476)

Total hybrid sales: 44,687 (-23% year-on-year)

Hybrid mix: West Europe: 98% – East Europe*: 6% – TTL: 63%

Sales for Jan – Dec 2020 are listed below:

TOTAL TOYOTA / LEXUS 993,113 TOYOTA 922,299 AYGO 87,924 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 193,050 Yaris Hybrid 107,623 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid) 121,768 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 113,536 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 115,782 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 108,939 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 72,017 Corolla SDN Hybrid 35,284 Prius Family 16,914 Prius 3,216 Prius+ 11,491 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 2,207 Mirai 461 Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid) 45,032 Camry Hybrid 11,203 Supra 978 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid) 147,137 RAV4 Hybrid 90,868 Highlander 1,489 Land Cruiser 33,951 Hilux 34,202 PROACE 27,100 Other models 24,494

LEXUS 70,814 CT 200h 4,356 IS (incl. IS Hybrid) 1,799 IS hybrid 1,799 ES (incl. ES Hybrid) 5,770 ES hybrid 3,764 LS (incl. LS Hybrid) 120 LS hybrid 84 NX (incl. NX Hybrid) 18,650 NX hybrid 12,754 UX (incl. UX Hybrid) 16,850 UX hybrid 15,751 RX (incl. RX Hybrid) 17,819 RX hybrid 5,476 RC (incl. RC Hybrid) 661 RC hybrid 621 LC (incl. LC Hybrid) 275 LC hybrid 82 GX 907 LX 3,607

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).

*East Europe includes Russia, Kazakhstan, Caucasus, Ukraine, Turkey and Israel.

Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

(2) EU C02 fleet refers to average emissions of cars registered in EU28, Iceland and Norway. Reference to target achievement here is for Toyota + Lexus sales, based on preliminary internal data ahead of the regular release schedule of official figures by the EU Commission.

