Toyota Motor Europe announces executive changes, effective 1st January 2024

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announces today that Mr. Scott Thompson has been appointed President & MD at its UK affiliate, Toyota (GB) PLC. He joins from KINTO Europe as Vice President Operations, Business Development & Technology concurrently assigned as Vice President Mobility in TME.

Effective 1st January 2024, he replaces Mr. Agustin Martin, currently President & MD at Toyota (GB) PLC, whose next appointment will be communicated at a later date.

Overview

NameFromTo
Scott ThompsonVP, Mobility, KINTO EuropePresident & MD, TGB
Agustin MartinPresident & MD, TGBTo be communicated at a later date

SOURCE: Toyota

