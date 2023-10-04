Toyota Motor Europe announces executive changes, effective 1st January 2024

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announces today that Mr. Scott Thompson has been appointed President & MD at its UK affiliate, Toyota (GB) PLC. He joins from KINTO Europe as Vice President Operations, Business Development & Technology concurrently assigned as Vice President Mobility in TME

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announces today that Mr. Scott Thompson has been appointed President & MD at its UK affiliate, Toyota (GB) PLC. He joins from KINTO Europe as Vice President Operations, Business Development & Technology concurrently assigned as Vice President Mobility in TME.

Effective 1st January 2024, he replaces Mr. Agustin Martin, currently President & MD at Toyota (GB) PLC, whose next appointment will be communicated at a later date.

Overview

Name From To Scott Thompson VP, Mobility, KINTO Europe President & MD, TGB Agustin Martin President & MD, TGB To be communicated at a later date

SOURCE: Toyota