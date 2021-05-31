Toyota Mirai breaks world record for distance driven with one fill of hydrogen

The new Toyota Mirai has increased the world record distance to over 1000 km

The journey started on Wednesday 26th of May at 5:43 am from the HYSETCO hydrogen station in Orly and finished after driving 1003 km on one single fill.

The 1003 zero-emission kilometres were driven on public roads, south of Paris and in the Loir-et-Cher and Indre-et-Loire areas, and the distance & consumption were certified by an independent authority.

Green hydrogen was used during the record attempt and the average fuel consumption was 0.55 kg/100km, with Mirai being able to store 5.6 kg of hydrogen.

The new Mirai demonstrated its efficiency and ease of driving

The new Mirai is the second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle from Toyota. It offers more performance, a sleeker and more dynamic design and new driving dynamics compared to the first-generation product.

In addition, the increased efficiency of the fuel cell system, together with higher hydrogen storage capacity and better aerodynamics, contribute to an increase of driving range to around 650 km under normal driving conditions, with less than 5 minutes refuelling time at a 700 bar refuelling station.

To achieve this 1003 km driving distance record, the drivers adopted an “eco-driving” style but no special techniques that could not be used by everyday drivers.

The Toyota Mirai and hydrogen at the heart of Beyond Zero

Beyond Zero highlights that zero emissions isn’t Toyota’s destination.

It’s simply a step in Toyota’s electrification journey to overcome barriers and build a better future for all: beyond emissions, beyond restrictions, beyond expectations and beyond barriers.

Mirai clearly demonstrates the ‘beyond emissions’ aspect by highlighting the advantages of zero emissions electric mobility whilst providing safety, comfort, extended range and ease of recharging.

Moreover, hydrogen, as a credible and abundant resource to transport and store energy, represents a strong opportunity for creating a better society.

Hydrogen can deliver zero-emission mobility, not only to road transport, but also to trains, boats and aircrafts, and to generate energy for industries, companies and households.

In that respect, Toyota supports many initiatives to democratise and diversify fuel cell applications: electric generators (EODev), boats (Hynova), taxis (Hype), buses (RATP and Caetano), trucks (Hino), the hydrogen city (Woven City) and other usages.

Record Achieved By 4 Drivers

The 4 drivers that completed the record attempt included Victorien Erussard, the founder and captain of Energy Observer.

Energy Observer, for which Toyota is a partner, is the first boat equipped with a Toyota fuel cell, is energy autonomous, zero emission and stands as a communication tool and as a research laboratory towards the energy transition. Energy Observer has now evolved into a company dealing with exploration and innovations. It recently presented its brand-new exhibition village dedicated to renewable energies and hydrogen in Paris.

During that event, the Eifel Tower was illuminated for the first time by green hydrogen, thanks to the GEH2® hydrogen generator developed by the EODev start-up organisation, of which Toyota is a shareholder.

James Olden, an engineer at Toyota Motor Europe, Maxime le Hir, Mirai product manager and Marie Gadd, PR manager of Toyota France were the other 3 drivers.

Statements

Frank Marotte, CEO of Toyota France

“It’s an amazing challenge that we achieved with the new Mirai. Internally, it is the mindset of Start your Impossible, going beyond our own limits, that drives us, and we proved it again today. I would like to thank the teams of Toyota France and Toyota Europe, as well as Victorien at Energy Observer, with whom we share the same vision and the same ambition. It is by strong partnerships that we will be able to contribute to a better and more environmentally-friendly society. With Toyota’s ambition to go ‘Beyond Zero’ in mind: take a seat for the future.”

Victorien Erussad, founder and captain of Energy Observer

“I am very happy to have taken this challenge of 1000 km beyond the wheel of the new Mirai. Toyota has always been at the forefront of hydrogen innovation and our collaboration gets stronger year by year. As a former open ocean racer, I need to take challenges and I warmly thank Frank Marotte and his teams to have taken me on this zero-emission adventure, showing that nothing is impossible and that hydrogen mobility is here today!”

Facts and figures

Distance travelled with one hydrogen fill: 1003 km

Average hydrogen consumption: 0.55 kg/100km

Range remaining (as indicated by on-board information system): 9 km

