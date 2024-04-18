Toyota launches all-new Land Cruiser “250” series in Japan

Sales of special edition ZX "First Edition" and VX "First Edition" limited to 8,000 units

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced the addition of the “250” series to the Land Cruiser lineup in Japan. Alongside this, it has also released the special edition models ZX “First Edition” and VX “First Edition.” These special models are limited to a total of 8,000 units.



ZX (2.8-liter diesel)

The “250” series, the core model of the Land Cruiser lineup

The all-new “250” series was created with the role and mission of supporting people’s lives by offering ease of handling based on strong off-road performance.

The development team set out to return the Land Cruiser Prado, which shifted toward high-end and luxury over time, to the light-duty model that customers have come to expect. Under the keyword “back to the basics,” they defined the development concept as “The Land Cruiser: a vehicle that supports customers’ daily lives and one they can trust.”

The introduction of the “250” series has further clarified the position of the three Land Cruiser models. The vehicle names have also returned to their roots, with all models unified under “Land Cruiser”*1. The Land Cruiser will continue to evolve to meet societal demands while supporting the lives of customers around the world, and remaining a vehicle they can trust.



Role of the Land Cruiser

With the same robust GA-F platform as the “300” series, the “250” series has pursued exceptional off-road performance. It is the first*2 in the Land Cruiser lineup to feature electric power steering (EPS) and Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM). EPS reduces kickback*3 during off-road driving, ensuring ease of handling whether on or off-road, while the SDM enables the front stabilizer state to be locked or unlocked at the touch of a button, delivering driving performance and ride comfort when off-road and handling stability when on-road.

The “250” series is available with two types of powertrains: a 2.8-liter direct injection turbo diesel engine with Direct Shift-8AT and a 2.7-liter gasoline engine with 6 Super ECT, both delivering powerful driving and environmental performance. This power is fully transferred to all four wheels by a full-time 4WD with TORSEN®*4 LSD*5 on the center differential. The electric rear differential lock provides powerful off-road driving performance on rough roads, while the degree of freedom in front and rear driving torque distribution has been expanded to achieve even greater driving stability.

*1 The “70” series wagon models from 1990 were newly marketed as the Land Cruiser Prado; since then, the Land Cruiser lineup has had two vehicle names: Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado

*2 As of April 2024; based on in-house research

*3 A phenomenon in which the vehicle’s tires are forcibly turned due to terrain or obstacles when driving off-road, causing the steering wheel to turn sharply by itself

*4 Registered trademark of JTEKT Corporation

*5 Limited Slip Differential

Two Land Cruiser Special Editions

The special edition ZX “First Edition” and VX “First Edition,” which were designed with the spirit of returning to the origin of the Land Cruiser, are being sold to commemorate the launch of the “250” series. A total of 8,000 units will be sold.

Special Edition ZX “First Edition”

Based on the ZX grade (2.8-liter diesel engine), the model includes special equipment, such as round Bi-Beam LED headlights, matte black painted aluminum wheels, and 18-inch off-road tires to emphasize its return to its roots.

Main special equipment

Round Bi-Beam LED headlights (with auto-leveling function)

LED clearance lights (with Follow Me Home function) & LED daytime running lights

+LED clearance lights (with Follow Me Home function) & LED daytime running lights 265/70R18 tires & 18×7 1/2J aluminum wheels (matte black)

Special Edition VX “First Edition”

Based on the two types of VX grade (2.8-liter diesel engine, 2.7-liter gasoline engine), it features an exclusive Sand exterior color and Dark Chestnut interior color. Toyota Safety Sense and Toyota Teammate with advanced functions are also available to further enhance safety and security equipment.

Main special equipment

Emergency steering assist (with active steering function)

Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA) + Lane Change Assist

+ Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA) + Lane Change Assist Advanced Drive (support during traffic congestion) + Driver monitor camera

The exclusive feeling of these special editions is further emphasized by the genuine leather covers (with exclusive decorations), synthetic leather-wrapped door trim ornaments (with a “FIRST EDITION” logo), and instrument panel decorations (featuring exclusive titanium film and chrome).

For further details, please visit the following website: https://toyota.jp/info/landcruiser250/firstedition/index.html

“250” series Sales Overview

1. Base sales volume for Japan

2,250 units per month

2. KINTO availability

The “250” series is also available through the KINTO car subscription service*1. KINTO packages include automobile insurance (optional insurance), automobile taxes, maintenance, and other car-related costs and provide them for a fixed monthly fee. All steps can be completed either online or at Toyota dealerships nationwide, from quoting to signing of the contract. Packages for the VX grade (2.7-liter gasoline) start at 50,710 per month (including tax)*2.

For further details, please visit the following website: https://kinto-jp.com/kinto_one/lineup/toyota/landcruiser250/

*1 A fixed monthly fee service that packages optional insurance, regular maintenance, automobile taxes, breakdown repair, registration fees/taxes, vehicle inspection fees (for 5/7-year plans), and other expenses

*2 When selecting the cheapest VX grade package (2.7-liter gasoline), with no additional options, and when using the seven-year lease plan with no initial payment and two additional bonus payments of 165,000 yen (including tax) per year. The total price paid over the seven-year subscription period is 6,569,640 yen (including tax).

3. Customized parts released by JAOS and Toy-Factory*3 Dealer-installed options that expand the joy of customization

To support customers customize their Land Cruisers into their own unique vehicles, they can now choose interior and exterior items from both JAOS and Toy-Factory brands*3 in addition to Toyota genuine parts and MODELLISTA parts.



JAOS

Front bumper guard (with LED)



TOY-FACTORY

Land Cruiser “250” exclusive bed kit*4

For further details, please visit the following website: https://toyota.jp/info/landcruiser250/250customstyle/

*3 Products only available at some Toyota dealers

*4 As for photographic accessories, the distributor does not stock them

“250” series Production Plants

Tahara Plant, Toyota Motor Corporation

Hamura Plant, Hino Motors, Ltd.

“250” series Vehicle Overview

1. Excellent basic performance as an off-roader through adoption of the GA-F platform

With the same GA-F platform as the “300” series, the “250” series offers both off-road performance and ease of handling, including on-road driving, as a reliable and practical choice for customers.

GA-F platform with a ladder frame structure

The ladder frame uses the latest non-linear tailor welded blank (TWB) welding technology and ultra-high tensile strength steel plates in the right places, helping to achieve not only the necessary body rigidity, but also improved strength and weight reduction

50% increase in frame rigidity and 30% increase in overall rigidity*1

Newly developed suspension

High-mount double wishbone (front) and trailing link axle (rear) suspensions have been used for optimized front and rear suspension geometry

Improved wheel articulation, which is an indicator of off-road performance that describes the ability of a tire to stay on the ground

Improved on- and off-road driving performance through adoption of the following systems

Electric power steering (EPS)

Contributes to reduced loss of steering control due to kickback, provides a crisper steering feel, improves maneuverability at low speeds, achieving ease of maneuvering and handling

Contributes to reduced loss of steering control due to kickback, provides a crisper steering feel, improves maneuverability at low speeds, achieving ease of maneuvering and handling Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM)

A switch-operated function that enables the front stabilizer state to be changed*2, delivering driving performance and ride comfort when off-road and handling stability when on-road

Off-road driving support through Multi-Terrain Select and Multi-Terrain Monitor

Multi-Terrain Select

Off-road driving support can be selected from six modes depending on the road surface; can also be operated in high range (H4) for use in even more off-road driving situations

Off-road driving support can be selected from six modes depending on the road surface; can also be operated in high range (H4) for use in even more off-road driving situations Multi-Terrain Monitor

Four cameras are used to help the driver see around the vehicle when Multi-Terrain Select is in operation. In addition to Underfloor View / Underfloor View (rear wheels), which can be enabled with the press of an on-screen button when the vehicle is stopped while the screen is displaying images from the front-facing camera, a Back Underfloor View (a Toyota first*3), which displays a magnified image of the area around the rear wheels when backing up, is also available.

Full-time 4WD (Transfer with Torsen® LSD) for robust driving performance

TORSEN® LSD is used in the center differential to optimally control the front and rear torque distribution in response to road and driving conditions, realizing even better driving stability

*1 Compared to the Land Cruiser Prado

*2 Front stabilizer can be changed from free to locked at speeds of 30 km/h or over

*3 As of April 2024; based on in-house research

2. Two types of powertrains to achieve powerful driving and environmental performance worthy of a Land Cruiser

The “250” series inherits the mission of supporting the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere while pursuing the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that is the DNA of the Land Cruiser. It comes with two types of powertrains to achieve powerful driving and environmental performance worthy of a Land Cruiser.

2.8-liter direct injection turbo diesel engine + Direct Shift-8AT

Pursues ease of handling both on- and off-road. Maximum torque of 500 N･m (51 kgf･m) is generated at low engine speeds of 1,600 to 2,800 rpm to achieve fun, torquey driving from low rpm

Fuel efficiency of 11.0 km/L*4 in WLTC mode has been achieved with DPR*5 and SCR*6 systems, significantly reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and making the “250” series compliant with 2018 emission standards.

2.7-liter gasoline engine + 6 Super ECT

The combination of a naturally aspirated engine, with maximum output of 120 kW (163 PS) and maximum torque of 246 N･m (25.1 kgf･m), with 6 Super ECT maintains smooth acceleration while pursuing both smoothness in everyday situations such as takeoff and low-speed driving as well as high vehicle speed controllability on downhill slopes.

Fuel efficiency of 7.5 km/L*4 in WLTC mode has been achieved through the use of Dual VVT-I (continuously variable valve timing system for intake and exhaust) and a high compression ratio.

*4 Value reviewed by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. WLTC mode is an international driving mode consisting of city, suburban, and highway driving modes with an average use time distribution.

*5 DPR Diesel Particulate Active Reduction System

*6 SCR Selective Catalytic Reduction

3. Interior and exterior styling that fuses traditional and modern in a functional package

<The functional package carries people and cargo safely in every situation.>

The “250” series adopts the traditional wheelbase of 2,850 mm from the Land Cruiser “80” series with a body size of 4,925 mm*7 in length and 1,980 mm*8 in width. This ensures a ground clearance angle*9 appropriate for an off-roader pursuing off-road performance while keeping the practical total width, including door mirrors, at 2,115 mm (measured in-house)*10 for ease of handling.

Available in three-row, seven-passenger and two-row, five-passenger models

The position of the driver’s seat has been moved back while the positions of the second-and third-row seats have been adjusted to ensure a wider front/rear couple distance of 951 mm*11

Offers 408 liters*12 of luggage space even during a 6:4 split second-row seat

A large luggage space that can be used based on the shape and size of luggage has been achieved through the use of a 5:5 split floor storage third row seat*13 that can be automatically stored at the touch of a button and a glass hatch*14 that allows for luggage to be loaded and unloaded without opening the rear hatch door.

<Land Cruiser styling fuses traditional and modern>

In a fusion of traditional and modern, the interior and exterior styling on the “250” series focuses on three keywords: “reliable” (reliability to withstand harsh usage conditions), “timeless” (timeless simplicity to remain a favorite), and “professional” (refined functional beauty common to lean professional tools). With the durability of parts and easy repairs in the event of breakages, the design also takes customizability into account to allow users to enjoy their Land Cruiser in their own unique ways based on the actual off-road experiences of the designers themselves.

Exterior

Cabin backward proportions, a characteristic of past Land Cruiser generations where the cabin is positioned backward in relation to the axles, have been adopted

The side view embodies the Land Cruiser’s off-road functionality. The horizontal beltline has been cranked down to a low level, allowing the driver to easily look down on the road surface even when off-roading. The lower part of the side door panels, and the lower part of the front and rear bumpers were cut down to avoid collisions with rocks and other objects, also creating a sense of lightness.

The front view fully integrates all functional parts to emphasize its sharp design. The functional beauty of past Land Cruiser generations has been pursued in the lights, which are positioned high and centered to avoid damage when driving off-road, and in the split bumper, which allows for replacement only at the corners where damage is most likely to occur.

A total of six body colors are available, including five monotone colors such as Avant Garde Bronze Metallic and Smoky Blue, and the two-toned color combination of the newly developed Sand color with a Light Gray roof.

Interior

The cabin space has been designed to provide occupants with both a sense of security as well as the high level of functionality typical of a practical off-roader. A horizontal instrument panel has been adopted to allow the driver to easily track the vehicle’s posture even when riding off-road, while the low shape reduces the oppressive feeling for occupants. The shape of the upper part of the door trim that extends to the instrument panel also encloses occupants in a sturdy manner to create a sense of safety and security.

The upright A-pillar reduces diagonal forward blind spots, while a low-set cowl and top part of the instrument panel achieve good forward visibility, supporting safe off-road driving

Innovations based on off-road driving experience have been implemented, such as having switches that are centrally located while being differentiated in their shape and method of operation by function. This layout makes it easier to concentrate on driving even in harsh off-road environments.

Two interior colors offer the world view of the Land Cruiser: Dark Chestnut, expressing the strong space typical of a practical off-roader, and Black, which creates a hard, sharp space.

*7 For the ZX grade (2.8-liter diesel) and two types of VX grade (2.8-liter diesel engine, 2.7-liter gasoline engine); total length is 4,990 mm when the hitch member is installed

*8 For the ZX grade (2.8-liter diesel) and two types of VX grade (2.8-liter diesel engine, 2.7-liter gasoline engine); total length of GX grade (2.8-liter diesel) is 1,940 mm

*9 Design value representing the relationship between body and tires; specifically refers to approach angle, departure angle, and ramp breakover angle

*10 Compared to the Land Cruiser Prado

*11 In-house measured value between the driver’s seat and the second-row seat; distance between the second-row seat and the third-row seat is 826 mm (in-house measured value)

*12 In-house measured value based on the VDA method

*13 Storage can be operated by an interior switch located on the right side of the rear hatch door and on both sides of the rear door (can be returned manually).

The manual type is standard on the two types of VX grade (2.8-liter diesel engine, 2.7-liter gasoline engine).

*14 Door can be unlocked with a switch on the lower left side of the glass hatch if a smart key is carried, allowing for the easy loading and unloading of cargo even when there is no space in the rear of the vehicle

4. Latest safety and security features such as Toyota Safety Sense and Toyota Teammate

<Toyota Safety Sense>

Toyota Safety Sense, the latest active safety package with advanced and improved functions, is standard on all new “250” series grades. The range of detectable accidents has been expanded even further, enabling enjoyable driving with peace of mind.

Pre-collision Safety System

This system expands the range of detection, adding motorcyclists (daytime) to other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists to help avoid collisions or reduce damage. It provides additional support at intersections where accidents more frequently occur.

This system expands the range of detection, adding motorcyclists (daytime) to other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists to help avoid collisions or reduce damage. It provides additional support at intersections where accidents more frequently occur. Proactive Driving Assist

This system subtly assists drivers when driving on ordinary roads and in other situations. It supports avoidance steering and deceleration to avoid getting too close to pedestrians, cyclists, and parked vehicles by anticipating risks according to the driving situation, such as pedestrians crossing the road or vehicles that may suddenly start moving.

<Toyota Teammate>

The “250” series comes with Advanced Drive (support during traffic congestion), a function in the suite of advanced driving support technologies within Toyota Teammate. This system operates under certain conditions, such as the driver facing forward, when driving on motor-vehicle-only roadways, and when Radar Cruise Control and Lane Tracing Assist are activated in traffic congestion (0-40 km/h). Supporting detection, judgment, and operation*15, it helps reduce driver fatigue in traffic congestion and enables the driver to pay closer attention to the surroundings to achieve safe driving.

<Other safety and security equipment>

Equipped with front and rear dash cams. Video captured by the Toyota Safety Sense’s monocular camera and the newly added rear-facing camera while driving is recorded to built-in memory. Video data can be played back on the Display Audio system or transferred to a smartphone or USB memory device for portability.

*15 Advanced Drive (support during traffic congestion) is not an automated driving system. The driver must not overly rely on the system, always be responsible while paying attention to the surroundings, and be prepared to take full control at all times.

