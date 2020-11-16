Toyota further expands electric line-up choice with new PROACE Verso Electric

Toyota is extending the customer appeal and market reach of its zero emission battery electric vehicle range with the introduction of the new PROACE Verso Electric in early 2021. Joining the PROACE Electric medium-duty van in the Toyota Professional commercial vehicle range, this will provide an attractive and highly flexible mobility option for businesses and fleets operating in low emission zones and customers who want all the quality and performance of a Toyota people carrier with exceptional environmental performance.

The new model will offer the choice of two lithium-ion batteries, giving an all-electric driving range of up to 330 km and fast-charging performance with an optional 11 kW on-board charger.

The line-up includes three body lengths and four model grades, accommodating up to nine people on board. Specifications and options meet today’s requirements for convenience, connectivity and comfort, together with the latest Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance features to help protect against many common accident risks.

No-compromise performance and capabilities

Choosing the PROACE Verso Electric and zero emissions performance doesn’t require any compromise in terms of vehicle performance or capability compared to an equivalent diesel-powered model. Customers have the option of two lithium-ion batteries to suit their requirements: a 50 kWh unit that can provide a driving range of up to 230 km on a full charge and a 75 kWh battery for up to 330 km driving (WLTP data*). Both provide maximum output of 136 DIN hp and 260 Nm of torque, performance that is appropriate for PROACE Verso Electric’s role as a versatile people carrier. Maximum speed is electronically controlled to 130 km/h.

The battery is located entirely beneath the vehicle floor, avoiding any reduction in the cabin and loadspace. The range offers three body lengths, Compact, Medium and Long, with respective load volumes of 280, 640 and 1,060 litres (with all seats in place).

According to model version and vehicle size, the cabin can provide seating for five to eight occupants. The interior is flexible, with 60:40 split-folding second row seats allowing easy third row access and more load space when needed. The standard maximum payload is one tonne, but this can be increased to a best-in-class 1.2 tonnes as an option on vehicles equipped with the 50 kWh battery.

Towing capacity with a braked trailer is one tonne (with a 50% payload on board).

The position of the battery helps lower the vehicle’s centre of gravity, which supports better stability and handling. Customers enjoy peace of mind for long-lasting battery reliability and durability with an eight-year/160,000 km warranty.

Convenience assured with multiple charging options

Multiple charging options add to the convenience and practicality of the PROACE Verso Electric. A six-metre 8A** cable is supplied as standard for connection to a conventional domestic power socket and there is a 32A cable for faster charging via an optional wallbox outlet. Monitoring charging progress is made simple with a status indicator in the EV charging point cover.

All PROACE Verso Electric versions are fitted with 7.4 kW single-phase onboard charger as standard. This can be optionally upgraded to an 11 kW unit if faster charging is needed. When the vehicle is connected to a 100 kW charging station, the 50 kWh battery can be recharged in around 30 minutes and the 75 kWh battery in about 45 minutes.

Comprehensive equipment specifications, plus Toyota Safety Sense

PROACE Verso Electric will be available in versions and grades to suit a wide range of customer requirements. The line-up will include practical Combi and Shuttle versions and more sophisticated Family and VIP models, mirroring the breadth of choice in the standard PROACE Verso range.

The specifications meet all the requirements of today’s customers, including easy smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto™, a seven-inch multimedia touchscreen, DAB radio reception, heated seats, auto-folding door mirrors, electric parking brake and keyless entry. Options will include automatic air conditioning control and satellite navigation.

Features specific to the model’s electric powertrain include an E-toggle control to select Park/Reverse/Neutral/Drive/Regenerative Braking and a switch to select Eco, Normal and Eco drive modes. The driver’s instrument display has meters showing vehicle speed and instantaneous power usage status, gauges for the level of battery charge and air conditioning performance.

PROACE Verso Electric will benefit from the latest Toyota Safety Sense active safety and driver assistance systems. These include a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with pedestrian detection, full-range Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Road Sign Assist (RSA). Safety will also be enhanced with the availability of the front and rear parking sensors, 180-degree rear camera and, on higher grade models, a Blind Spot Monitor.

European sales schedule

Toyota will launch European sales of the new PROACE Verso Electric from February 2021, with start dates varying according to individual markets. Customers will be able to place orders from November 2020, with first vehicle deliveries expected from March 2021. Prices and full specifications will be announced nearer the on-sale date.

* Driving range may be affected by external factors including payload, vehicle specification, driving style, road conditions and external temperature.

** Cable availability differs by country.

SOURCE: Toyota