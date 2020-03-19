Toyota extends production suspension at all plants until April 3

Toyota is extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Canada, Mexico and the U.S. The manufacturing facilities will be closed from March 23 through April 3, resuming production on April 6, 2020. Our service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate.

This action is being taken to protect the health and safety of our employees, key stakeholders and communities, as well as a result of the significant market decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.

Source: TOYOTA