Toyota expands Takata air bag safety recall

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. today announced that, based on recent information from Takata as required by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is expanding its recall involving Takata front passenger air bag inflators.

The involved vehicles are equipped with a particular type of Takata inflator. According to Takata, a safety defect may arise in the front passenger air bag inflators in the involved vehicles due to inflator propellant degradation occurring after prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. This may result in an inflator rupture when the air bag deploys.

This expansion, based on the latest information from Takata, involves approximately 601,300 additional vehicles in the U.S. The following models are included:

2009 – 2010 and 2013 Model Year Scion xB

2009 – 2010 and 2013 Model Year Toyota Corolla

2009 – 2010 and 2013 Model Year Toyota Corolla Matrix

2009 – 2010 Model Year Toyota Yaris

2010 and 2013 Model Year Toyota 4Runner

2013 Model Year Toyota Sienna

2009 – 2010 and 2013 Model Year Lexus IS250/350

2010 and 2013 Model Year Lexus IS250C/350C

2009 – 2010 and 2013 Model Year Lexus IS-F

2009 – 2010 Model Year Lexus ES350

2010 and 2013 Model Year Lexus GX460

All known owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by first class mail by early March. Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace either the front passenger air bag inflator or the front passenger air bag assembly at no cost to customers.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-do-date Safety Recall information on Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicles, customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.com/recall and entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: nhtsa.gov/recalls. Additional details regarding Takata recalls can be found at safercar.gov/rs/takata.

For any additional questions, customer support is also available by calling Toyota Customer Service

at 1-800-331-4331, or Lexus Customer Service at 1-800-255-3987.

