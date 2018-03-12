Toyota creates new digital transformation & mobility pillar

Vehicle connectivity, electrification, new forms of mobility and mobility services, and autonomous driving technologies are driving new opportunities for Toyota Motor North America (TMNA).

With an eye on enabling agility and scale, TMNA is creating a new Digital Transformation & Mobility pillar, which will be led by newly appointed Chief Digital Officer Zack Hicks. Hicks will report directly to TMNA CEO Jim Lentz. Hicks also will continue in his role as president and CEO of Toyota Connected.

Effective April 2, functions reporting to Digital Transformation & Mobility will include:

• Information Services, led in the interim by TMNA Chief Information Officer Zack Hicks

• Connected Technologies, led by Vice President Steve Basra

• Future Mobility Business Group, led by Group Vice President Chris Tinto

The teams will focus on areas such as shared mobility, connectivity services and over-the-air feature upgrades to identify new business models and future opportunities.

“Digital Transformation & Mobility brings together three integrated teams who can focus on new business innovation, voice-of-customer excellence and digital product development,” Hicks said.

“As Toyota transitions from a traditional car company into a global mobility company, we are focused on how we can better suit our customers’ needs now and in the future,” said TMNA CEO Jim Lentz. “Bringing these mobility functions together under Zack’s leadership gives us the ability to collaborate in unprecedented new ways.”