Toyota: Commencing social implementation of hydrogen for the development of future cities in Fukushima

Fukushima Prefecture and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) are focusing on hydrogen as a new source of energy. Since June 2021, they have been discussing specific initiatives of the project with various partners to create an implementation model focusing on hydrogen use in cities with populations of around 300,000 which is typical of Japan, before applying the model to similar-sized cities nationwide.

The two parties have committed to fully implementing the model using hydrogen with the aim of developing new cities of the future that utilize both hydrogen produced in Fukushima and hydrogen-related technologies developed in Fukushima. The project will focus on deliveries to supermarkets and convenience stores which are a part of the essential urban infrastructure, and evacuation areas in times of disaster.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, specific efforts are further required to establish a sustainable society that can be passed on to the next generation.

Through the implementation model focused on hydrogen, Fukushima Prefecture, Toyota, and their partners will strengthen shared convictions and expand their circle of cooperation. They will work steadily to realize one of the world’s first hydrogen societies and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.