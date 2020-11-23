Toyota: Camry Hybrid arriving with more dynamic design and updated safety technology

The Toyota Camry has won countless awards and distinctions since it first went on sale in 1982. It is sold in more than 100 countries globally, with sales totalling over 19 million units to date. With annual sales of more than 700,000 units, the Camry remains the best-selling large sedan in the world.

Appreciated for its design, comfort, safety and hybrid technology, the already strong Camry offer is now enhanced with a more dynamic design and updated technology.

The Camry Hybrid is a product of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) design and engineering philosophy. TNGA places enthusiast-oriented ‘fun to drive’ characteristics and alluring styling on an equal footing with excellent build quality, reliability and safety.

Offering a competitive and interesting alternative to existing offer in the segment thanks to its powerful, 2.5 litre, 218 DIN hp self-charging hybrid electric drivetrain and strong residual values, the Camry Hybrid has a clear focus on the fleet market, which accounts for 85% of total vehicle sales.

Whilst retaining all the core values that have made it so popular to date – segment-leading levels of QDR (quality, durability and reliability), quietness and ride quality – the updated, 2020 Camry Hybrid features a more elegant, dynamic front design, revised 17″ and 18″ alloy wheel designs, and a new exterior colour.

On board, an interior already praised for its comfort, spaciousness and rear seat roominess is refreshed by new colour and trim finishes, and incorporates a new, larger and higher-mounted 9″ centre screen with updated connectivity.

And the latest Toyota Safety Sense package incorporates a large array of new safety features, making the 2020 Camry Hybrid safer than ever before.

MORE ELEGANT, DYNAMIC EXTERIOR DESIGN

The front of the 2020 Camry Hybrid has been redesigned, with a new front bumper, and upper and lower grilles adding more dynamism, greater prestige and wider-looking stance.

The solid centre volume extending from the bonnet to the bumper interlocks with the bumper corner volumes to create a low, wide and bold frontal area. The lower grille bars extend dynamically to the sides further emphasising the vehicle’s broad, purposeful stance. The lower grille itself is available in either a Black or Dark Grey finish, whilst the grille side ornament may be finished in a choice of Chrome or Sliver.

Newly-designed 17″ and 18″ alloy wheels are available – the former featuring twisted V-shaped spokes for a subtle, sporting impression; the latter matching pairs of slim, bright machined spokes combined with twisted dark spokes for a nimble and dynamic appearance.

Further refinement is added to the 2020 Camry Hybrid’s by the availability of an elegant new Deep Metal Grey colour, and an extension colour change to the rear lamp clusters.

UPDATED INFOTAINMENT AND INTERIOR FINISHES

The upgraded interior features a new, floating, 9″ centre console-mounted infotainment touchscreen which has been positioned higher on the dashboard for greater visibility and ease of use.

Featuring mechanical buttons and dials for enhanced operability under all driving conditions, the updated multimedia system features faster software and screen response, and incorporates both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ for smartphone integration.

Complimenting these technology updates, a newly-developed Beige or Black premium leather seat upholstery features stylish, herringbone pattern perforations to facilitate seat ventilation. A new Black leather-like seat with fabric insert upholstery is also available.

Adding a further touch of refinement and prestige, the instrument panel, console panel and door switch panel ornamentation is now offered in a choice of two newly-developed finishes: Black Engineered Wood – an elegant, composite pattern featuring straight lines overlapping an organic base pattern; and a Titanium Line Pattern – a low-contrast, regular geometric pattern which creates a harmonious, three-dimensional feel.

ENHANCED TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE SYSTEMS

The 2020 Camry Hybrid is equipped with the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense – a set of active safety technologies designed to help prevent or mitigate collisions across a wide range of traffic situations.

Several new features have been added to the Pre-Collision System (PCS). They include daytime front-to-front oncoming vehicle detection; Emergency Steering Assist (ESA) and Intersection Turn Assistance. Intersection Turn Assistance provides a warning and automatic braking if the driver turns left or right in front of an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane, or a pedestrian crossing the road from the opposite direction after the turning.

Additional new driver support and safety enhancing systems include Full Range Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), combined with Road Sign Assist (RSA) into Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, which allow to easily adapt the cruising speed to match speed as shown by traffic signs and new Curve Speed Reduction function.

Another system, Lane Trace Assist (LTA) helps to keep you on track and centred in the lane and if it judges that there is a risk of the vehicle’s deviating from its lane, it will apply force to the steering in order to assist the driver in avoiding lane departure. Improvements to the LTA system include more precise lane detection, a faster reactivation time after a lane change; an increased counter steer angle to contrast air turbulence when overtaking big trucks and give more straight line stability; earlier notice of a curve radius ahead to acute for the system to cope with; and increased steering wheel force in order to keep LTA active at higher vehicle speeds.

Sales of the 2020 Camry Hybrid will begin throughout Western Europe this autumn.

SOURCE: Toyota