Toyota: adjustments to domestic production in June 2020 (as of May 15)

Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the decline in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to continually make gradual adjustments in production operations at all plants for completed vehicles in Japan

   May 15th, 2020

Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the decline in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to continually make gradual adjustments in production operations at all plants for completed vehicles in Japan.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.

Specifically,

  1. We have decided to halt production at all plants for completed vehicles in Japan for four days, on June 5 (Fri), 12 (Fri), 19 (Fri), and 26 (Fri). (We plan to reflect the operation days on alternative dates.)
    Takaoka Plant, production line #2 and Toyota Industries Corporation, production lines #301 and #302 to operate during these four days (producing RAV4).
  2. In addition to the above non-operating days, we plan to halt production as well as reducing operation time from double shifts to a single shift for some of the plants and production lines as below.

Production suspension for 10 production lines at seven plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of production suspension Production vehicles
Tsutsumi Plant

production line #1
4 days

4 (Thu), 11 (Thu), 18 (Thu), 25 (Thu)

 Allion, Premio, Prius, Prius PHV
Tahara Plant

production line #1
3 days

4 (Thu), 11 (Thu), 18 (Thu)

 4Runner, Land Cruiser Prado, LC200, Lexus GX
Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (TMEJ)

Iwate Plant
production line #1
7 days

3 (Wed), 4 (Thu), 10 (Wed), 11 (Thu), 17 (Wed), 18 (Thu), 25 (Thu)

 Aqua, C-HR
production line #2
2 days

4 (Thu), 11 (Thu)

 Yaris
Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (TMEJ)

Ohira Plant
2 days

4 (Thu), 11 (Thu)

 Sienta, Corolla Axio/Fielder
Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.

Fujimatsu Plant, production line #2
2 days

11 (Thu), 18 (Thu)

 Noah, Voxy, Esquire
Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.

production line #2
7 days

3 (Wed), 4 (Thu), 10 (Wed), 11 (Thu), 17 (Wed), 18 (Thu), 25 (Thu)

 Coaster
Hino Motors, Ltd.

Hamura Plant, production lines #1, #2, and #4
2 days

11 (Thu), 18 (Thu)

 Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser, Dyna, Toyoace, HMV (High Mobility Vehicle)

Reduction of operation to a single shift for five production lines at three plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of operation to a single shift Production vehicles
Tahara Plant

production lines #1 and #3
 May – June (Employees to continue working double shifts) 4Runner, Land Cruiser Prado, LC200, Lexus GX / LS / NX / IS / RC / RC-F
Hino Motors, Ltd.

Hamura Plant, production line #1
 May – July (No second shift) Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser
Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.
production line #1 June – July (No second shift) Hiace
production line #2 May – August (No second shift) Coaster

Note that operation plans may change in accordance with changes in demand and the situation of parts delivery, going forward.

SOURCE: Toyota

