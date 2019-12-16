Toyota adds 16 models to its “KINTO ONE” lineup in Japan: the “Passo,” “Roomy,” and “Tank”

A total of 16 models, including Lexus models, will be added to the KINTO ONE*1 lineup; new models available*2 from January 2020, with the exception of the Lexus LS, ES, IS, RC, available from February 2020.

KINTO SELECT will change its name to KINTO FLEX; nationwide rollout will commence from the end of February 2020. KINTO FLEX 6 will allow subscribers to drive six Lexus models over a three-year period; KINTO FLEX 3 will allow subscribers to drive three Lexus models over a three-year period.

KINTO ONE will be offered to corporate customers.

Trials for a used-car version of KINTO will start from the end of January2020.

Toyota mobility services across the world are to be standardized under the name KINTO. The following six services are available: KINTO ONE, KINTO FLEX, KINTO JOIN, KINTO SHARE, KINTO RIDE, and KINTO GO.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it will add eight Toyota models to the lineup of its KINTO ONE beloved-car subscription service. The new models will be available from January 15, 2020. For the first time, Toyota will also add eight Lexus models to its KINTO ONE line-up, with models available from January 15, 2020 (with the exception of the Lexus LS, ES, IS, RC models, available from February 2020).

KINTO ONE and KINTO FLEX package vehicle charges, voluntary insurance, vehicle tax, registration charges, and vehicle maintenance into a deposit-free, monthly fixed-sum service. Since the monthly fee includes voluntary insurance, the services are particularly well suited to younger generations of drivers and customers who have recently started driving and customers who are considering having a second car.

*1 “KINTO” signifies a service that appears as soon as you need it, enabling mobility as desired like a “kintoun” (Japanese for “flying nimbus”).

*2 The available start date and price of Yaris are undecided.

The new services that will be introduced in 2020 are outlined below:

1. New additions to the KINTO ONE lineup

The KINTO ONE lineup will be expanded from 15 models to 31 models―with the addition of eight Toyota and eight Lexus models―so providing customers with greater choice. The new models are as follows (prices include consumption tax):

Toyota models

Passo (from 32,780 yen per month), Roomy / Tank (from 39,600 yen per month), Corolla (from 46,750 yen per month), Corolla Touring (from 47,850 yen per month), Camry (from 74,250 yen per month), Land Cruiser 200 (from 88,000 yen per month), Yaris (the available start date and price are undecided)

Lexus models

January 2020

LX (from 198,000 yen per month, RX (from 101,200 yen per month), NX (from 86,900 yen per month), UX (from 74,800 yen per month)

LS (from 236,500 yen per month), RC (from 128,700 yen per month), ES (from 125,400 yen per month), IS (from 108,900 yen per month)

2. Nationwide rollout of KINTO FLEX to commence

The KINTO SELECT service will change its name to “KINTO FLEX,” with nationwide rollout to start from late February 2020.

The lineup will remain the same as before, with the service offering the use of six Lexus models: ES, IS, RC, RX, NX, and UX.

KINTO FLEX 3 enables customers to drive three different Lexus models over three years, changing models once per year. Monthly rates start at 176,000 yen (tax included). Cold weather package is 44,000 yen per month (tax included).

KINTO FLEX 6 enables customers to drive six different Lexus models over three years, changing models once every six months. Monthly rates start at 198,000 yen (tax included)

Customers switching between KINTO FLEX 3 or KINTO FLEX 6 to KINTO ONE services (Lexus models), or from KINTO FLEX 3 and KINTO FLEX 6 services, will not be required to pay early cancellation fees.*3

*3 Certain conditions apply for transfers

3. KINTO ONE to be offered to corporate customers

In order to cater to corporations that wish to own cars on a lease-basis, KINTO ONE will be offered to corporate customers from January 15, 2020.

Key benefits: Monthly payments can be processed as expenses, same as for general lease*4; guarantees all employees with fleet insurance

*4 Please consult your accountant or tax accountant for details of the contract.

4. Used-vehicle KINTO

Used-vehicle KINTO stems from the desire to create greater opportunities for younger generations of drivers to drive cars, and is currently in the concept phase. Trials are scheduled to start from end of January, 2020.

5. Global rollout of KINTO

KINTO is currently being rolled out in France, Italy, and other parts of Europe, and Thailand, Indonesia, and other parts of Asia. In addition, the brand name of all Toyota mobility services in operation around the world will gradually be changed to KINTO. More specifically, six mobility service names will be used:

KINTO ONE

a subscription service that allows subscribers to drive a single model over the duration of the contract KINTO FLEX

a subscription service that allows subscribers to drive multiple models over the duration of the contract KINTO JOIN

a commute-focused ride-sharing service in which members ride in the same vehicle as other members KINTO SHARE

a car-sharing service in which members share use of a specified car KINTO RIDE

a ride-sharing service in which members ride in the same vehicle as other members KINTO GO

a multi-modal service that combines multiple forms of transport in line with customer needs, and offers members a choice of transport routes

