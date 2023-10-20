Toyoda Gosei’s hot-stamped grille with no top coating used on new Lexus LM

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has launched a front grille produced using newly developed hot-stamping technology. * This grille is used on the new model LEXUS LM from Toyota Motor

With improvement of the foil that is transferred to the grille, this new technology eliminates the need for the top coat to prevent deterioration from weathering and ultraviolet rays. The company has leveraged its knowledge of plastic materials to produce the protective layer of the foil using a highly weather-resistant plastic and makes the layer thicker to achieve the same durability as previous products. Getting rid of the top coat application process reduces CO2 emissions during production by 20% and helps to conserve resources.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to reduce the environmental impact of its products and processes to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, while also developing decorative technologies that meet customer needs for a wide variety of products for different grades of vehicles.

*Hot-stamping technology imparts a metallic texture to a product by transferring foil onto it with heat, enabling spot decoration of protrusions and other areas with small surface areas.

LEXUS LM front grille

Key points in hot stamp technology that does not use a top coat

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei