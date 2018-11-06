Toyoda Gosei starts operation of new automotive parts plant in Gujarat, India

The Gujarat Plant of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt. Ltd. (TGMIN), an Indian subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., began operations in October 2018.
The Gujarat Plant will supply airbags, the demand for which is growing with the increasing automobile production and stricter safety regulations in India, plus supply steering wheels, weatherstrips and other parts to Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd.
India is a key market for Toyoda Gosei, and the company has been enhancing its development and production network there, including the establishment of a new technical and sales office (Gurugram Office) in a suburb of Delhi in April 2018. Toyoda Gosei plans to increase its sales volume in India to 35 billion yen by fiscal 2025, more than twice the current level.
Outline of TGMIN Gujarat Plant [Start of Operations in Oct. 2018]
|
|
Business network in India
|Outline of TGMIN
About Toyoda Gosei
Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge technologies, Toyoda Gosei aims to grow as a global company that acts flexibly and swiftly in today’s dramatically changing business environment, delivering the highest levels of satisfaction to customers worldwide through safety, comfort, well-being and the environment.