Toyoda Gosei starts operation of new automotive parts plant in Gujarat, India

The Gujarat Plant will supply airbags, the demand for which is growing with the increasing automobile production and stricter safety regulations in India, plus supply steering wheels, weatherstrips and other parts to Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd.

India is a key market for Toyoda Gosei, and the company has been enhancing its development and production network there, including the establishment of a new technical and sales office (Gurugram Office) in a suburb of Delhi in April 2018. Toyoda Gosei plans to increase its sales volume in India to 35 billion yen by fiscal 2025, more than twice the current level.