Toyoda Gosei introduces weatherstrip for elegant Lexus LC 500 Convertible

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s weatherstrips are now being used on the Lexus LC 500 Convertible launched in July 2020.

Weatherstrips are rubber and plastic parts, that seal door and window trims and shut out rain, wind, and dusts. As a top maker of weatherstrips, Toyoda Gosei supplies high-quality products to automakers around the world.

Weatherstrips on the LC 500 Convertible are customized to fit its unique, complex exterior shape and support an elegant look for the convertible model of the flagship coupe. Toyoda Gosei supplies 34 weatherstrips of 20 different types for use on the doors, luggage compartment, hood, and elsewhere. Among them, the roof side rail weatherstrips have the functions of sealing the windows and the soft-top roof, as well as draining rainwater.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to exploit its expertise in rubber and plastics to contribute to more comfortable vehicle cabins and meet the diverse design needs of customers.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei