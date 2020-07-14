Towards Zero City: Volvo’s electric buses reach 10 million kms

Volvo Buses has passed a symbolic milestone on its journey towards Zero City. The company’s electric buses have together driven more than 10 million kilometres. Marie Carlsson is Director for City Mobility Business Development at Volvo Buses.

What does this milestone symbolise for Volvo Buses?

“That we have very good collaboration with our customers which is leading to successful electric bus lines with satisfied passengers and drivers, and better urban environments. It also demonstrates our ability to implement complex solutions at many different places at the same time. We are good at learning from our experiences in one place and taking that with us to another. The fact that many cities and customers are now choosing to order more electric buses from us shows that they are satisfied. It is the best praise that we can get.”

What have been the most important steps in Volvo Buses’ electromobility journey?

“Volvo Buses was first among the established bus manufacturers in Europe to offer electrified buses. Our hybrid was already launched in 2009 and the electric hybrid came in 2014. Two years later, we launched the electric bus and last year we expanded our offer to include an articulated electric bus. Our electric buses can now be found in numerous cities in eight European countries and last year we received many large orders from both new and existing customers.”

Why has Volvo Buses chosen to invest in electric buses?

“Environmental care, quality and safety are Volvo’s three core values, so contributing to better urban environments is in our DNA. Electric buses are an effective way of achieving our environmental goals, which is why we chose to take the electromobility path early on to help reduce emissions. By sharing our knowledge and experience within electromobility, we are contributing to creating cleaner cities with zero emissions, less noise, fewer accidents and less congestion. E-mobility and innovative transport solutions are a very important part of our vision that we call Zero City. With our solutions, for example driver support and Zone Management, we can not only contribute to a better environment, we also create safer and more efficient public transport.”

What are the biggest challenges?

“Electrification requires another type of collaboration with other stakeholders compared to diesel vehicles. It is a big adjustment that demands a whole new way of working. The prerequisites are different in every city and it requires a lot of engagement with everyone involved. Partnerships and close collaboration with other actors are therefore crucial for success. Volvo Buses is so much more than a bus manufacturer – with our knowledge and experience we can be a partner and a sounding board for cities and customers in this important transformation.”

What are you most proud of?

“That we are involved in and affecting the most important environments for citizens. There is also the fact that customers feel they can trust us and that we are there for them. Together we will find the best possible solutions. I´m also proud of my colleagues at Volvo Buses, it takes a team work to achieve results and that is something we are very good at.

What is the next step for Volvo Buses in this journey?

“The technology within this field is developing quickly and there are always new things to learn and adopt to. Being part of a larger group – the Volvo Group – means we have the muscles to take on a challenging future. We are investing a lot in development and finding new customer solutions that contribute to making public transport and cities more attractive. This not only concerns electrification, but also being able to use other technologies such as automation and connectivity. Together with our long experience within public transport, we will continue to improve our customers’ everyday lives and help them to become successful.”

