TomTom telematics launches next generation fleet management

TomTom Telematics has launched a new product line-up to enable faster, more efficient, fleet management.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, WEBFLEET, has been completely rebuilt and includes brand new features and a fresh, more intuitive user experience that includes advanced customisation capabilities. The revamped software is enhanced when coupled with the new range of TomTom PRO driver terminals. Together they help provide more effective job dispatch, while delivering market-leading routing, navigation and traffic information.

“We have drawn upon more than 18 years’ fleet management expertise to develop our next generation products, incorporating feedback from our 49,000-strong global customer base,” said Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director TomTom Telematics.

“The simple and clean WEBFLEET interface offers a superior user experience and new architecture enables quicker development of core features. It also facilitates faster development and deployment of connected partner applications, enabling the technology to adapt and evolve according to customers’ needs.”

One of the newly enhanced features enables managers to pre-plan specific routes in New WEBFLEET using an increased range of criteria to help ensure drivers follow specified routes, or avoid certain locations. These routes can then be sent directly to drivers via the new TomTom PRO 5350/7350 driver terminals. This is particularly valuable for industries where drivers are required to follow pre-defined routes, such as waste management, or for avoiding accident hotspots.

WEBFLEET maps and reports can be more extensively customised to suit individual preferences, delivering fleet insights faster. The interface has also been optimised for tablets, meaning WEBFLEET offers greater support for flexible working, accessible now on any screen, anywhere.

New WEBFLEET is available to all TomTom Telematics customers across 60 countries, in 13 languages. The new TomTom PRO driver terminals are now available throughout Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In April, they will be available in the U.S., Canada, Chile and Mexico.

