TomTom nominates Marili ‘t Hooft-Bolle as new Supervisory Board member

TomTom, the geolocation technology specialist, today announced that Marili ‘t Hooft-Bolle has been nominated for appointment to the TomTom Supervisory Board for a term of four years. Her appointment will be proposed at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened later this year.

Marili ‘t Hooft-Bolle (1973, Dutch) is the Chief Operational Officer at InSided, a Dutch Customer Success Engagement company serving a multitude of clients globally. She has worked in various managerial and board positions in the technology sector, amongst others at WeTransfer and Signal AI. She has extensive experience in building and scaling high-growth platforms and Software as a Service businesses. Upon her appointment, Marili will also become the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Selection & Appointment Committee.

“We are pleased and excited to propose Marili for appointment to the Supervisory Board,” said Derk Haank, Chairman of the TomTom Supervisory Board. “I’m convinced that Marili with her extensive experience in subscription-based services, platforms, and commerce will make important and valuable contributions to the Supervisory Board and TomTom.”

Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom, added: “We look forward to welcoming Marili to TomTom. She has an impressive track record and I’m confident her experience and insights will contribute in a meaningful way to TomTom’s long-term strategy.”

TomTom Supervisory Board members Jacqueline Tammenoms-Bakker (Deputy Chairman) and Hala Zeine will step down after the Annual General Meeting, to be held on the 14th of April. Jacqueline has served eight years as a member of the Supervisory Board and will step down after completing two terms. Hala Zeine will be stepping down early. Her current role as Managing Director of Blackstone does not allow her to remain a member of TomTom’s Supervisory Board. TomTom is progressing with the search for a replacement for Hala and will propose any such candidate in due course for approval by the company’s shareholders.

“We are very grateful for Jacqueline and Hala’s contribution”, said Derk Haank. “Jacqueline has helped guide TomTom through its transformation from hardware to a software company. Her expertise in talent development has been highly valuable to TomTom. We thank Hala for contributing her experience in technology and innovation and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

SOURCE: TomTom