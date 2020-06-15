Tokuyama and Toyota start verification tests in Japan for stationary fuel cell generator that uses by-product hydrogen

A feature of the new tests is the use of hydrogen generated as a by-product in the manufacture of sodium hydroxide by Tokuyama, using the chloralkali process as fuel for the FC generator.

Tokuyama will be responsible for the steady supply of by-product hydrogen, and the electricity produced by the FC generator will be supplied to the Tokuyama Factory at a rated output of 50 kilowatts.

Toyota will verify and evaluate aspects including the energy efficiency―the amount of electricity generated per unit of hydrogen―the stability of the generated output, durability, ease of maintenance of the generator, and the impact of salt-air damage from the sea breezes. In addition, the tests will be used to estimate the impact on power generation from the use of by-product hydrogen, and the economics of this in comparison with purchasing from an external source.

Moving forward, Tokuyama will consider a business model, which contributes to the local community, as one of the leading Japanese comprehensive chemicals manufacturers with the capacity to supply highly pure by-product hydrogen. In order to expand use of the FC generator, Toyota will consider research and development, and business models for improving the generator’s product appeal, through the expansion of the FC generator output lineup, and by enhancing its energy efficiency and durability, making it more compact, and reducing costs.

Through these tests, Tokuyama and Toyota will further advance efforts aimed at the realization of a hydrogen society.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Toyota