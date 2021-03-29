TIER Mobility joins ITF Corporate Partnership Board

TIER, Europe’s leading micro-mobility provider of shared e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds in over 90 cities across eleven countries, has joined the International Transport Forum’s (ITF) Corporate Partnership Board. TIER and the ITF will work together on the future of micro-mobility, decarbonisation of transport, mobility in cities, and workforce diversity.

Young Tae Kim, Secretary-General of the ITF, said:

“I welcome TIER as the newest member of the ITF’s Corporate Partnership Board, our platform for dialogue and collaboration with the private sector”, said “TIER is showing the way as an innovator of urban mobility and also a climate-neutral company. The ITF is delighted that TIER will be part of the global dialogue for better transport. TIER’s innovative mindset and commitment to transforming urban mobility will benefit the work of the ITF and the Corporate Partnership Board in many areas, not least on decarbonising transport.”

Ashwini Chhabra, TIER’s Chief Public Policy Officer, said:

“We very much look forward to working with the ITF to advance their vital work on decarbonising transport and creating safer, more equitable and more sustainable urban mobility solutions. The ITF has spearheaded some of the most impactful research to date on the safety and sustainability of micro-mobility and we are proud to be the industry voice for shared micro-mobility contributing to their future agenda. Building a sustainable future is a cross-cutting and collective challenge, which is why joining the Corporate Partnerships Board is a great opportunity for us to work with stakeholders from across the transport sector on long-term initiatives.”

TIER helps cities reduce their dependence on cars by providing people with a range of shared, light electric vehicles powered by their proprietary Energy Network. The company has been climate-neutral since January 2020. Founded in 2018, TIER is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

The ITF is an intergovernmental organisation with 62 member countries that facilitates global dialogue for better transport. The ITF acts as a think tank for member governments and organises an annual summit of transport ministers. The Corporate Partnership Board is the ITF’s platform for engaging with the private sector and enriching global transport policy discussion with a business perspective.

SOURCE: International Transport Forum