Through the eyes of a Volvo car, the world looks so much safer

With LiDAR powered by core computing and software, Volvo Cars sees severe accidents decreasing by up to 20 per cent.

In the face of all the complex work we do to eliminate car crashes, fatalities and serious injuries, one simple fact still stands: the least dangerous crash is the one that never happens.

By researching, learning and developing, we have constantly improved the crash prevention systems in our cars, delivering some of the most advanced and effective systems to date. And our work continues as we head towards our vision of zero deaths and serious injuries in new Volvo cars.

With the Volvo EX90, which we’ll unveil on the 9th of November, we will offer one of the most advanced sensor sets on the market. A Volvo-unique set of eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors, and a cutting-edge LiDAR sensor.

SOURCE: Volvo Car