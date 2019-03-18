Thierry Koskas appointed Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Groupe PSA

Thierry Koskas has been appointed Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Groupe PSA, effective 26 March 2019. He will report to Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board.

The role of the Sales & Marketing Department is to boost the Group’s commercial effectiveness, help move the brands up the value chain and enhance the sales and marketing skills base of teams across the organisation.

Created in January 2015, the department operates globally for all of the brands – Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall – as well as for the Parts & Services Department.

Thierry Koskas was previously Executive Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Renault.

He replaces Albéric Chopelin, who will be continuing his career outside the Group.

SOURCE: PSA Groupe