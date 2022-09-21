The upcoming Volvo EX90 helps to keep you safe through understanding

Ask any person on the street what comes to mind when they think of Volvo Cars, and many will answer: safety. It’s what we’re proud to be known for, it’s what we’ve built our brand on.

For us, safety is not a marketing exercise or another regulatory hurdle to clear. It’s at the core of our purpose as a company.

As our chief executive Jim Rowan puts it in a new keynote, available for viewing HERE, we’ve been around for almost 100 years as a leader in automotive safety, setting new standards and inventing new technologies that have saved many lives.

