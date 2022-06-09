The Traton Group to consistently focus on sustainable solutions, new markets, and new business models

Emphasis on consistently executing the “TRATON Way Forward” strategy

The TRATON GROUP will focus consistently on sustainable solutions, new markets, and new business models. In his speech at today’s virtual Annual General Meeting of TRATON SE in Munich, Christian Levin, CEO of the TRATON GROUP, explained: “What does our new strategy, the TRATON Way Forward, mean? It means that we have set ourselves clear targets and are consistently taking the steps we need to reach them. Thanks to our new matrix organization and the TRATON Modular System, our brands’ collaboration will become more efficient, while a sharper focus on what our customers need will improve their competitiveness. We offer our customers an even more attractive portfolio — this is how we will grow. We have a clear roadmap for our electrified, connected, and automated commercial vehicles. We are optimizing our cost basis and creating long-term value. And we are developing new business models for the transportation of tomorrow.”

To become even more efficient and to further benefit from a Group-wide transfer of technology in the future, the TRATON GROUP rolled out a matrix organization on June 1. Together with the TRATON Modular System, this will make considerable improvements possible in production planning and in research and development. Another aspect of the new organization should see the logistics, production, and purchasing functions of all brands grow even closer together.

The Executive and Supervisory Boards of TRATON SE are proposing to the Annual General Meeting to pay out a dividend of €0.50 per share for the past fiscal year. Looking back on 2021 shows that TRATON already achieved a lot across all fields of its new strategy. So that it can take the lead in e-mobility, TRATON is investing a total of €2.6 billion in corresponding research and development between 2021 and 2026. At the same time, the Company is scaling back investments in conventional drivetrains, so that these make up less than one-fifth of its product development spend in 2026.

E-mobility can only succeed with reliable infrastructure. The TRATON GROUP, Daimler Truck, and the Volvo Group are planning a joint venture that will see them build a high-performance charging infrastructure for trucks and buses in Europe. The agreement was signed in December 2021 and will accelerate the transition to battery electric transportation.

As the number of vehicles powered by electric drivetrains grows, the main bulk of their carbon footprint shifts from the use phase back to production. This puts the spotlight on another goal of the TRATON GROUP: sustainable business models based on circularity. TRATON will already reflect this in its research and development. Circularity affects every stage of the Company’s supply chains and reaches all the way down to its services. All TRATON GROUP brands already have a variety of approaches in place to reuse parts and materials.

TRATON’s complete takeover of Navistar in 2021 also marked an important step in tapping into new sources of revenue and markets in North and South America. At the same time, TRATON is expanding its strategy in the Asian market. Scania is about to become the first Western truck manufacturer to have its own production in China — another important milestone for the TRATON GROUP. Scania has a license to produce up to 50,000 vehicles a year.

In the future, TRATON will also work on strengthening new business models and partnerships that create value. To do so, it will expand its focus on logistics and digitalization. Test drives on Level 4 out of a total of five levels of autonomous driving began in Sweden in 2021. Although the truck operates autonomously on selected sections of highway, there is a driver on board for safety reasons. MAN Truck & Bus has also finished testing autonomous trucks as part of the “ANITA” project — with successful results. The tests saw an MAN truck move autonomously around a port terminal, automating container handling.

Speaking at the virtual Annual General Meeting at the ICM in Munich, TRATON CEO Christian Levin said: “We currently expect a solid performance across our markets in 2022, although slightly weaker than anticipated at the start of this year. There is no doubt in our minds: we want sustainable success. That’s how we will shape the transportation of the future.”

