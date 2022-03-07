The TRATON GROUP brands Scania and MAN Truck & Bus stop production and sale in Russia

The TRATON GROUP brands Scania and MAN Truck & Bus have decided to immediately stop the production and sale of vehicles in Russia until further notice

The TRATON GROUP brands Scania and MAN Truck & Bus have decided to immediately stop the production and sale of vehicles in Russia until further notice. The TRATON GROUP’s values ​​of democracy, free trade, and human rights ​​guide us in being a responsible company. Respect for the individual is never compatible with resorting to violence. This is why we categorically condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The TRATON GROUP is greatly concerned and deeply dismayed in light of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Our Company is hoping for a quick cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy. In all activities on site, the safety and integrity of employees is our top priority.

The degree of impact on our business activities in the affected countries is continuously monitored and acted upon. Against the backdrop of the political situation, the TRATON GROUP will of course follow the current sanctions being imposed by the EU. Already last week, Scania had decided to stop deliveries of both trucks and parts to Russia — this was done after an overall assessment of the situation. In view of the current sanctions, MAN Truck & Bus has stopped the delivery of trucks and after-sales components to Russia and Belarus until further notice.

SOURCE: Traton